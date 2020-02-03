Love Island viewers heartbroken as Callum Jones' head is turned by Molly Smith in Casa Amor

3 February 2020, 21:44

Callum has his eye on new girl Molly in Casa Amor
Callum has his eye on new girl Molly in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Callum is currently coupled up with Shaughna Phillips, but new girl Molly has taken his fancy in Casa Amor...

Casa Amor is officially back, and this year it's the boys' turn to head to leave their couple and head to the infamous villa where they'll be tempted by six new girls.

The boys were given a secret mission to leave during tonight's episode, and many of them opened up about the possibility of being tempted by the new girls.

The boys are in Casa Amor with six new girls
The boys are in Casa Amor with six new girls. Picture: ITV

One of these was Callum, who got close to new girl Molly - and viewers were gutted that he appears to be straying from Shaughna.

After the boys got acquainted with the new girls, Callum told them: "Every time I look at Molly, I'm like: 'Wow.'"

Read more: Love Island 2020 - All of the Casa Amor bombshells and their Instagram handles

The other boys were shocked by his admission, with Finn saying: “I thought he’d be blinkers on” and Mike adding: “He has shocked me.”

Callum and new girl Molly were seen getting close during tonight's episode
Callum and new girl Molly were seen getting close during tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

Callum wasn't the only boy to have his head turned - Nas and Finn also opened up about being tempted.

Nas said: "The novelty of the new girls has piqued my interest and excited me in all honesty…  

He also added: "On the one hand things are going well between me and Demi but it is still early doors."

Finn said: "Boys, I personally don't think my head's going to turn. However, there is a however, obviously Molly, Natalia and Jamie… she's funny…"

Dancing On Ice 2020