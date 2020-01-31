When is Love Island's Casa Amor back for 2020?

ITV2 have confirmed that the infamous Casa Amor will return to Love Island next week.

Just when you thought this year's Love Island couldn't get any more dramatic, the return of Casa Amor has finally been confirmed.

If you aren't familiar with Casa Amor, it's the secret house where all of the boys or girls are sent to - and it's full of new singletons to tempt each contestant out of their couples.

Designed to test each islander on how much they really like their other half, Casa Amor and its aftermath has delivered some of the most dramatic Love Island moments of all time.

Casa Amor has delivered some of the most dramatic Love Island scenes
Casa Amor has delivered some of the most dramatic Love Island scenes. Picture: ITV

In 2018, Josh Denzel caused a stir when he dramatically walked back to the villa with Georgia Steel after getting with Kaz Crossley in the infamous house.

And last year, Anna Vakili returned with Ovie Soko, leaving Jordan Hames single.

ITV2 have now confirmed that Casa Amor will return next week, although it is not yet known whether the boys or girls will be the ones to move there.

Whose head will be turned this year?
Whose head will be turned this year? Picture: ITV

Who will the Casa Amor contestants be?

It hasn't yet been confirmed who the new singletons will be, but a source recently told The Sun: "Producers are confident that they've hand-picked the sexiest singles yet with some real temptations to stir the pot.

"Casa Amor is always the highlight of the series and this year the contestants are ALL bombshells.

"Expect and explosive few days, heads will definitely be turned."

Love Island airs Sunday - Friday at 9pm on ITV2

