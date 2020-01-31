Exclusive

Love Island’s Connor Durman says Mike Boateng is ‘just trying to stay in the villa’ after he made a move on Sophie Piper

By Naomi Bartram

The ex Love Islander has spoken out about his friend coupling up with Sophie.

Since touching back down in the UK, Connor Durman has been catching up with all the latest Love Island drama.

Unfortunately, this means the 25-year-old had to watch his pal Mike Boateng make a move on his former partner Sophie Piper just hours after he left.

But now Connor has told us he was shocked by Mike’s behaviour, but isn’t worried about a romance blossoming.

He admitted: “I was surprised but I don’t think there’s any genuine connection there, I think he just wants to stay in so he wants to find someone.”

Sophie, 21, isn’t the only one policeman Mike has his eye on, as he’s now turned his attention to Jess Gale, despite her romance with Luke Mabbott.

After dumping ex Leanne Amaning from the Island, Mike grabbed Jess for a ‘chat’, where he couldn’t stop talking about their ‘connection’.

However, just like the rest of the country, Callum confessed he was skeptical over Mike’s true feelings.

He said: “I feel bad for him because him because him and Leanne did end and I know he was so into her.

“When I was in the villa they were getting on so well. I think he just wants to stay in the villa and try and meet someone but I don’t know if Jess the right one for him. I’m not sure.”

Despite the nation’s doubts, it looks as though Mike is continuing to pursue Jess in tonight’s episode as he takes on Luke M.

In scenes yet to air Mike calls Luke, 24, 'insecure' for interrupting his talk with Jess.

He says: “That was a bit frosty.”

To which Luke hits back: “There's only so much you can take. I know you're going to talk to her, but pulling her so much today…”

Mike then replies: "Have I? Or has she just gravitated towards me?

“You came up mid conversation, sat down interrupted and then grabbed her. Fair enough my arm was around her, the girl was cold. You didn't provide a jacket for her, Mr Gentleman...

“Naturally she'll pick me because I'm more of her type. To me it seems you're a bit insecure.”

Model Luke then responds: “Let's let this run its natural course. I know you're going to chat to her and stuff. We'll just have to see how it pans out.” Who will Jess end up picking?

