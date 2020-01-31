Exclusive

Love Island's Connor Durman won't give up hope of Sophie Piper romance - and can't wait to meet her family

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island star Connor Durman has said he’s excited to meet Sophie Piper’s sisters.

Connor Durman lost his place on Love Island earlier this week after a brutal group vote, while his partner Sophie Piper decided to stay.

Despite Sophie admitting she’s open to getting to know someone else on the show, 25-year-old Connor has vowed to stay loyal and wait for her on the outside.

Speaking to us exclusively at Heart.co.uk, the coffee beans salesman said his family has even been in contact with Sophie’s.

Sophie and Connor coupled up on Day One. Picture: ITV

He told us: “I know my friends and my sister have been in contact with her sister Lili and she seems lovely, but I’ve not contacted them yet.”

Before adding: “I would love to meet them, but we’ll see what happens with Sophie first.”

Sophie, 21, has two elder sisters, Lili, 24, as well as TV star Rochelle Humes. The siblings all share the same dad, Mark Piper.

Meanwhile, back in the villa, Sophie admitted she would be open to getting to know someone ‘special’ in the villa on last night's episode.

Speaking to Shaughna, she said: “If someone walks in and I think I would have a better connection with them than I would Connor, then I could possibly get to know them. Until that happens, or if that happens, I’m just going to enjoy whatever happens in here and go with the flow.”

But this hasn’t stopped Connor vowing to wait for his former partner, as he told us: “I will wait for Sophie, it is quite hard to watch on TV, but I know how intense it is in there and it’s hard to say but I know I’ll be waiting for her and when she gets back we’ll have a chat and see what happens really.”

He added: “As soon as I saw Sophie I had a connection straight away, I didn’t look at anyone else in that way. Sophie is the kind of girl I wanted to go for.”