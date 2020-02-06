Love Island fans in stitches over Demi's 'orange' foundation, branding her an 'Oompa Loompa'

6 February 2020, 08:30 | Updated: 6 February 2020, 08:31

The flame-haired islander was slammed by viewers who joked her skin matched her hair.

Demi Jones' caused waves on Twitter last night over her rather questionable choice of foundation shade.

The Love Island star, 21, was filmed in the Cape Town villa's dressing room getting ready for the evening when eagle-eyed fans spotted the vast contrast between her actual skin tone and her foundation.

Demi was pictured applying the dark foundation
Demi was pictured applying the dark foundation. Picture: ITV

Demi - who is a natural redhead - has a very pale, rosy complexion and always appears very tanned on the show, with her unnatural foundation shade completely unclockable once she's finished her makeup.

However, fans couldn't help but laugh at how incredibly orange her foundation looked as she applied it to her face.

One Tweeted: "So nice of Willy Wonka to give Demi time off to appear on Love Island", with another saying "LOOOOOL SORRY BUT DID WE ALL JUST SEE DEMI’S FOUNDATION?? SHE’S OUT HERE LOOKING LIKE AN OOMPA LOOMPA".

And it didn't end there, with one viewer saying: "Demi went from white to orange in a matter of seconds omd", another said: "Ew why is demi doing orange make up when Fenty is available" and another added: "I almost didn’t recognise Demi, how much orange does she put on her face?".

"Guys am I tripping or did demi just apply orange foundation to her pale face?" said another, and more chimed in saying: "Oh my lord. Demi’s foundation shade is like 100 shades more orange than her skin"

The archeology and history graduate is currently coupled up with Nas Majeed, 23, but their pairing is being tested during the Casa Amor twist as they've both taken a fancy to some of the new bombshell islanders.

Molly-Mae was pictured with a similar routine
Molly-Mae was pictured with a similar routine. Picture: YouTube

Demi isn't the first islander to be slammed for her darker foundation shade, as last year's finalist, Molly-Mae Hague was also trolled for one of her makeup tutorials which shows her applying foundation that's about seven shades darker than her natural skin tone.

The 22-year-old was mocked for how orange she looked too, but she doesn't seem too bothered as she's still rocking the tanned look to this day.

Each to their own we guess... as long as they remember to blend it in properly it's okay!

