Who is new Love Island bombshell Demi Jones? Job, Instagram and type revealed

Demi is the new islander and we can't wait to see what effect she has on the villa. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

Flame-haired islander Demi Jones will hopefully ruffle some feathers in the villa.

Just when you think Love Island is about to slow down for a second, they send in more bombshells.

What do we know about new islander Demi Jones and what does she do for a living? We reveal all we know.

Demi is one of the new bombshells. Picture: ITV

Who is bombshell Demi Jones?

New islander Demi Jones hails from Portsmouth and is 21 years old.

The redhead beauty works as a style advisor at a boutique and is also an University of Winchester graduate, with a degree in Archeology and History.

The intelligent beauty's dream career is to work in Rome as a museum curator, but she adds this'll be "after I've learnt Italian".

What's Demi's Instagram handle?

You can follow Demi on the account @demijones1, where she posts plenty of flirty selfies.

Who does Demi fancy and how does she normally date?

The 21-year-old has her eye on Nas and Finn, two very different guys looks-wise but both very bubbly and cheeky.

Her celebrity crush is Tom Hardy, and she usually meets the guys she dates on nights out or through her Instagram DMs.