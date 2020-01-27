Who is new Love Island bombshell Demi Jones? Job, Instagram and type revealed

27 January 2020, 13:52

Demi is the new islander and we can't wait to see what effect she has on the villa
Demi is the new islander and we can't wait to see what effect she has on the villa. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Flame-haired islander Demi Jones will hopefully ruffle some feathers in the villa.

Just when you think Love Island is about to slow down for a second, they send in more bombshells.

What do we know about new islander Demi Jones and what does she do for a living? We reveal all we know.

Demi is one of the new bombshells
Demi is one of the new bombshells. Picture: ITV

Who is bombshell Demi Jones?

New islander Demi Jones hails from Portsmouth and is 21 years old.

The redhead beauty works as a style advisor at a boutique and is also an University of Winchester graduate, with a degree in Archeology and History.

The intelligent beauty's dream career is to work in Rome as a museum curator, but she adds this'll be "after I've learnt Italian".

View this post on Instagram

👩🏼‍🦰🧡

A post shared by Demi Jones (@demijones1) on

What's Demi's Instagram handle?

You can follow Demi on the account @demijones1, where she posts plenty of flirty selfies.

Who does Demi fancy and how does she normally date?

The 21-year-old has her eye on Nas and Finn, two very different guys looks-wise but both very bubbly and cheeky.

Her celebrity crush is Tom Hardy, and she usually meets the guys she dates on nights out or through her Instagram DMs.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Demi and Wallace will head into the villa tonight

Scottish hunk and flame-haired beauty will enter Love Island villa tonight
Wallace is the first Scottish guy to enter the villa this season

Who is new Love Islander Wallace Wilson and what's the Scottish hunk's Instagram?
A landmark documentary will explore Stuart Lubbock's death

Barrymore: The Body In The Pool: Channel 4 documentary explores death of Stuart Lubbock in Michael Barrymore's home
Coronation Street's 10000th episode is coming up

Coronation Street spoilers: Soap legend to quit during 10,000th episode after heartbreaking death is revealed
Neville Buswell has died

Neville Buswell dead: Coronation Street star passes away aged 77

Trending on Heart

Too many hunks to deal with tbh

A definitive list of the world's sexiest men 2020

Celebrities

Mums, Dads and grandparents have been raving about the genius product

Parents are raving about Aldi's £14.99 adult and child toilet seat, perfect for toilet training

Lifestyle

The best flowers to get your other half this Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day flowers: The best bouquets and where to get them this year

Lifestyle

The ring isn't to everyone's taste but some unnecessarily mocked it

Bride's tiny engagement ring brutally mocked as women compare it to a keyring

Weddings

Mums have praised the woman for her handy hack (stock images)

Mum of boys shares tip for removing 'urine smell' from toilet - and all you'll need is shaving foam

Lifestyle