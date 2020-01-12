Who is Callum Jones? Winter Love Island star's age, background and Instagram name

Callum Jones is one of the confirmed Winter Love Island contestants - here's everything you need to know about the Liverpool, star.

The first batch of Love Island 2020 contestants have finally been revealed, and the new set of singletons have descended on the brand-new South African villa for the show's first ever winter series.

Among them is Callum Jones - here's your need-to-know on the hunky scaffolder.

Who is Callum Jones? What's his age and background?

Callum, 23, is a scaffolder from Manchester.

He describes himself as a "cheeky chap, I have builders’ banter and I’m down to earth as well, so that balances it out."

Speaking about his ideal girl, he said: "I always fancy girls with dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick and white nail polish."

Callum also claims to be a great cook, with Thai food being his speciality.

Callum is a 23-year-old scaffolder from Manchester. Picture: ITV

Does Callum Jones have Instagram? What is his handle?

You can join Callum's 7,000 Instagram followers @_callum_jones.

Who are the other Love Island 2020 contestants?

