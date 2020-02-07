Love Island first look: Shaughna and Callum come face-to-face in dramatic fall out from recoupling

Love Island viewers will see the shock moment Shaughna Phillips reacts to being dumped by Callum Jones.

Last night’s Love Island saw the dramatic moment Callum Jones walked back into the villa with newbie Molly Smith as Shaughna Phillips watched on.

And things are about to get even more tense tonight when viewers will get to see the fall out from Casa Amor week.

As Shaugna looks on in shock, Callum tells host Laura Whitmore: “Obviously it’s not nice coming back to this. It’s a bit intense. But at the end of the day, I’ve gone with what I thought was the right decision, I’ve gone with my heart.

Callum was forced to explain himself on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Explaining the reason he decided to dump former partner Shaughna, he says it "brought out a side to me I didn’t think I had."

Read More: Love Island's Shaughna left heartbroken as Callum returns from Casa Amor with Molly

With one final blow, the 23-year-old adds: “Not to say anything against Shaughna, I wasn’t unhappy with her, it’s just that this has been a sign for me that something has been missing and I think I’ve found it with Molly.”

Keeping her composure, Shaughna, 25, replies: “I’m happy for Callum. I should have never trusted a scaffolder anyway.”

Read More: Love Island’s Mike branded ‘snake’ after his reaction to Shaughna being brutally dumped by Callum

Asked by Laura if there’s anything she’d like to say, she brutally quips: “Congrats, hun.”

Shaughna asks the Love Island boys about Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

After Molly, 25, then apologises for hurting her love rival, Callum asks Shaughna to go for a chat. But will she agree to give him the time of day?

Elsewhere in the episode, the girls rally around heartbroken Shaughna as she presses to find out the truth about her ex’s time in Casa Amor.

Finn Tapp admits: “All of us boys said it, Callum and yourself had something, and I thought it was very strong. I do think he has been quite different in Casa Amor. He seemed like he got more affectionate. I don’t know if she bought that out of him or if he’s been keeping that back.”

Molly and Shaughna are forced on a day out. Picture: ITV2

Mike Boateng adds: “As soon as we got to Casa Amor. Callum completely transformed himself into a whole different person.”

After hearing the brutal news, Shaughna later admits: “To know that he was so much happier without me is not a nice feeling at all. It’s hard not to take it personally.”

To makes things more awkward, she later receives a text inviting her and Molly to go for a chat to talk about the situation.

As the pair arrive, Molly confesses: “This is awkward, isn’t it…”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After