Mike Boateng is heading into the Love Island villa hoping to find his future wife but what do we know about him? From his job, his age and to his famous brother.

For the first time ever, Love Island will be coming to us from South Africa where a new bunch of hopefuls are hoping to find ‘The One’.

And as Laura Whitmore prepares to take on her role as host - she'll be welcoming Michael Boateng into the villa - but who is he?

Here's everything you need to know from his age to his famous brother:

Who is Love Island’s Michael Boateng and how old is he?

Mike is a 24-year-old police officer from London who is looking to find ‘a serious relationship’.

How does Mike describe himself?

The wannabe reality star says his ‘charm and character’ make him the perfect Islander, adding: “I’m a very personable person so I’m easy to approach and I’m hoping that’ll make it easy for me to speak to a girl and connect with her.”

He also calls himself ‘confident, charming and charismatic’ and would give his looks an 8/10, with his ‘piercing eyes’ a stand out feature.

Who is Mike Boateng's famous brother?

Sophie Ellis isn't the only Love Island star to have a famous sibling as Mike's brother also starred on The Apprentice. Samuel Boateng tried his luck at winning a business deal with Alan Sugar in 2016.

What is Mike looking for in a girlfriend?

He’s not asking for much, only a woman who’s ambitious, has ‘a lot of personality’ and is ‘of course beautiful.’

Mike’s celebrity crushes include the likes of Beyoncé and Rihanna and he’s not afraid to get his dream woman.

He said: “I like to take action if I see someone who I like. I’m not afraid to approach them and say ‘Hey.’”, but adds that he can have "a bit of a wondering eye" .

How can I follow Mike Boatend on social media?

You can find Michael on Instagram @michaelboateng01 where he currently has just over 5000 followers. But this is sure to shoot up in the next few days.

