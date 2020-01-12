What football team does Love Island's Mike Boateng play for?

Mike spoke about his football career during tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

Mike revealed that he used to play football before becoming a police officer...

Love Island finally returned to our screens tonight, and the first ever winter series did not disappoint.

The couples - Connor Durman and Sophie Piper, Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones, Nas Majeed and Siannise Fudge, Paige Turley and Ollie Williams, and Mike Boateng and Leanne Amaning - are all getting settled in to the brand-new villa, and the end of the episode saw two bombshell twins enter to steal two of the boys.

Police officer Mike Boateng revealed in tonight's episode that he used to be a footballer. Here's everything you need to know about his career.

What football team did Mike Boateng play for?

Mike, who is now a police officer, reportedly played for Sheffield United, and now plays for Eagley Football Club in Bolton.

Who is Mike Boateng coupled up with?

Mike is coupled up with Leanne.

Who is the host of Love Island?

Laura Whitmore was confirmed as the host of Love Island in December, revealing on Instagram: "To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.

"I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.

When is Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island is on every day (except Saturdays) at 9PM on ITV2.