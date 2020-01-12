Meet Rochelle Humes' lookalike sisters, Love Island beauty Sophie Piper and Lili

12 January 2020, 20:55 | Updated: 12 January 2020, 20:56

Rochelle's sisters are just as gorgeous as her
Rochelle's sisters - Lili, centre, and Sophie, right - are just as gorgeous as her. Picture: Getty / Instagram
Love Island's Sophie Piper is the double of her sister Rochelle Humes but did you know there's another look-alike in the form of sister Lili? Here's everything you need to know about the Humes family.

Rochelle Humes' sister Sophie Ellis is one of the new contestants on this year's Love Island - but fans could be mistaken for thinking that The Saturdays star was in the villa!

Sophie, 21, is one of the gorgeous singletons looking for love under the blazing South African sun this January... but what do we know about her and her other sister, Lili Ellis?

How many sisters does Rochelle Humes have?

Rochelle has two sisters and a brother, Jake. Sophie, Jake and Rochelle all share the same mum, while Lili and the singer have the same dad.

What has Rochelle Humes said about her sister Sophie on Love Island?

Rochelle hasn't made a formal statement, but liked a photo posted on her Instagram, writing: "Good luck little sis! Bring us back a keeper!"

Meanwhile, a Love Island insider told The Sun that producers are big fans of Sophie.

They claimed she is "the perfect Islander – she’s incredibly beautiful and loves meeting new people after already doing a season in Ibiza."

Read more: Love Island hunk Ollie Williams is the SPITTING IMAGE of EastEnders' Jake Wood (really!)

Sister spa night...🧖🏾‍♀️

What happened with Rochelle Humes and sister Lili Piper?

Rochelle and Lili met as children, but didn't grow up together. She told Giovanna Fletcher on her Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, that it was actually former Love Island star Kem Cetinay that reunited them.

She said: “I've never told anyone this before. Two years ago, I was at our management's Christmas party and Love Island's Kem was there.

“He was chatting away and said, ‘I got to talk to you... as soon as I became a celeb, I promised my friend Lili that I would talk to you as she's your sister on your dad's side.’

Dubai nights 🌙💫🌙

“I knew of her and met up with her when I was five, but it was so complicated as they were a lot younger and my dad wasn't involved.”

Rochelle explained that she agreed for Kem to pass on each other's numbers, and soon they decided to meet up.

“She WhatsApped me and I didn't reply till the morning. We planned to go out for dinner with my other sister and brother and I made Marvin come with me because I was so scared.

“We are literally the same people, Marvin was like, ‘OMG, there's more of you.’

"We've spoken every day since - Jeremy Kyle style. It's like we've known each other all our lives.”

