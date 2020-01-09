EastEnders' Jake Wood leaves fans in hysterics as he mocks Love Island ‘twin’ Ollie Williams

Jake Wood shared a hilarious meme on Instagram. Picture: ITV/BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Jake Wood has responded to comments he looks exactly like a new Love Islander...

Love Island is finally back for another few weeks of sun, sea and dumping.

But as this year’s singletons limber up for the winter of their lives, EastEnders star Jake Wood has poked fun at one paricular contestant.

Earlier this week, TV fans couldn’t help but notice the Max Branning actor’s resemblance to Islander Ollie Williams.

Finally acknowledged the similarities, Jake shared a hilarious post on Instagram showing a meme which has been circulating on Twitter.

Alongside a photo of Jake’s character Max and Ollie’s Love Island promo shot, the snap reads: "Good to see Max from EastEnders going into the villa! #LoveIsland".

Read More: Winter Love Island villa set amidst 'rampant' gang wars that killed security boss

And 47-year-old Jake cheekily added: "FYI I’m the one on the right who doesn’t own a beach in Cornwall" with two laughing faces.

Obviously, fans were quick to respond, with one writing: “I thought that was you when you were younger! 😂😂”

Read More: How to follow the Love Island 2020 cast on Instagram

Another joked: “Twins🤣🤣🤣,” while a third added: “Lmao 😂 but can see the resemblance 🤭.”

This comes after wannabe reality star Ollie, 23, revealed he could face losing his £15 million inheritance if he has sex on the ITV2 dating series.

The Love Island contestant is heir to the Lanhydrock Estate in Cornwall, and is set to take over his father's title of Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock.

Before entering the villa, he admitted his dad Andrew would be furious if he ever got frisky on-screen.

He told The Sun: “Dad said he would write me out of the will. I said to him, '’OK, brilliant’'. Mum was like, 'Oh my God’.”

Meanwhile, as he prepares for his South African trip, Ollie revealed his best chat-up line is boasting of his family's wealth.

He admitted: "Best chat up line I’ve ever used is, ‘Do you know Polzeath beach in Cornwall? I own it.’ That’s it. Chat up line, done."