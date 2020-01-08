Winter Love Island villa set amidst 'rampant' gang wars that killed security boss

8 January 2020, 07:42

The villa is set is one of the world's most deadly cities
The villa is set is one of the world's most deadly cities. Picture: Sothebys, ITV + Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The South African city is home to the brand new winter Love Island villa, as well as a number of dangerous gangs.

Love Island is about to kick off once more with its first winter instalment, based in Cape Town, South Africa, but the sunny city is also pretty crime-ridden, ranking as the world's 11th deadliest city.

The Villa is set in the large city, which possesses an incredibly high murder rate and is also riddled with gang crime.

READ MORE: The full original winter Love Island cast revealed

The first 12 islanders are headed to Cape Town
The first 12 islanders are headed to Cape Town. Picture: ITV

The recent murder of Extreme Security Measures owner Tim Lotter has rocked the city last Sunday evening, after it is suspected the killing was linked to drug trade and prostitution through ownership of nightclub security.

ITV's newest season will see 12 islanders jet off to a luxurious villa in the city, with the first episode airing on Sunday, January 12th.

Show's bosses are said to be taking security measures incredibly serious, and will be patrolled by armed guards, as there are apparent fears the stars will be kidnapped.

The death of Tim Lotter had onlookers stating they'd heard sounds like "machine guns" around the time he was shot multiple times, with local gang, 'The Sexy Boys' linked to the deadly attack.

The luxurious villa is likely to be patrolled by armed security
The luxurious villa is likely to be patrolled by armed security. Picture: Sothebys

A source revealed to IOL: "Prior to his death Lotter was allegedly linked to the nightclub security controlled by the Sexy Boys and other underworld figures.

"It is alleged he jumped ship and joined forces with rivals in the underworld and when the Sexy Boys got wind of it, decided to take him out.

"His move to rival underworld figures would have resulted in huge financial losses to the Sexy Boys."

Unfortunately, Lotter's death isn't the only one, as the city has been home to a string of murders recently.

Cape Town has a very high crime rate
Cape Town has a very high crime rate. Picture: Getty

A show insider told the Star: "Producers aren’t taking any chances. It’s been arranged for armed guards to patrol the compound throughout the series."They will have them surrounding the area so there is no chance of any breaches...

"If it’s known to everyone in the area that a big TV show is in town, then it will become a target. There are concerns there could be kidnap attempts if things aren’t done carefully."

An ITV spokesperson added to The Sun Online: "The safety and security of our Islanders and crew are of the utmost importance."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Shaughna is one of the oldest contestants

Who is Love Island's Shaughna Phillips and what's the Londoner's Instagram?
Here's how to follow the Love Island stars on Instagram

How to follow the Love Island 2020 cast on Instagram

Hollyoaks viewers think Tony has been killed off again

Hollyoaks devastated as they predict deathly twist for Tony after finally escaping Breda
The NTAs shortlist has been revealed

Ant and Dec nominated for 19th National Television Award as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield go head to head
The lineup is not one to be missed as it's jam-packed with celebs

Celebrity Great British Bakeoff lineup revealed: From Kelly Brook and Louis Theroux to Ovie Soko and Alison Hammond

Trending on Heart

Hair extensions can completely transform your look

Everything I learned from getting keratin-bonded extensions for my thin, damaged hair

Beauty

You could soon be allowed to have a pet in your rented home

Renters could soon be allowed pets as government undergo 'overhaul' of model tenancy contract

Lifestyle

Chemical leak containing hydrochloric acid forces Essex schools to shut

Chemical leak containing hydrochloric acid forces Essex schools to shut

Lifestyle

Mrs Hinch loves the cleaning spray that cleaned these pans

Mum transforms dirty pans to sparkling clean using Mrs Hinch's favourite 89p Home Bargains spray

Lifestyle

Kerry Katona left furious after son Max, 11, puts super glue in her daughters' hair

Kerry Katona left furious after son Max, 11, puts super glue in her daughters' hair

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon praised for showing off body in bath picture with baby Rex

Celebrities