Who is Ollie Williams? Winter Love Island star's age, background and Instagram name

Ollie Williams is one of the richest contestants confirmed for Love Island - here's everything you need to know about him from his wealthy background to his Instagram.

Love Island is back on our screens six months earlier than usual, and the fresh batch of singles are gearing up for the first ever winter version of the show.

One of the new cast members Ollie Williams is an heir and landowner from Cornwall. Here's your need-to-know from his age to Instagram:

Who is Ollie Williams? What's his age and background?

Ollie, 23, is heir to the Lanyhydrock Estate and a land owner from Cornwall.

Speaking about what makes him a 'perfect islander', Ollie said: "I’m an alpha male. Wherever I go, I boss the room, I boss whatever I’m doing.

"I’ll be the butt of all jokes but I’ll also be the one to make all of the jokes. I'm attention seeking and I like to be the centre of what is going on at the time. I wear my emotions on my sleeve, I’m upfront and let people know what I think of them too."

In his entrance interview, Ollie was very vocal about his wealth and background.

He said: "My father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock. The family title is Viscount Clifden. When my father passes away or abdicates, as the eldest child, I will take on the titles and the estate. I’m the heir of Lanhydrock."

Ollie also added that his best chat up line he's ever used is: ‘Do you know Polzeath beach in Cornwall? I own it.’



Ollie Williams is 23, is from Cornwall. Picture: ITV

Does Ollie Williams have Instagram?

You can follow Ollie on Instagram @OllieSJWilliams.

When is Love Island on?

Love Island 2020 launches on 12 January and is on ITV2 at 9pm most evenings.