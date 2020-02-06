Love Island's Shaughna left heartbroken as Callum returns from Casa Amor with Molly

Shaughna looked shocked when she saw Callum return with Molly. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island aired one of the most tense episodes of the series tonight as the boys returned from Casa Amor.

Casa Amor came to an end during Thursday night's Love Island, which saw the boys; Callum, Nas, Mike, Luke M, Luke T and Fin, return to the main villa.

Following time away from their partners, the boys and girls were given the chance to 'stick or twist' and were forced to decide if they wanted to stay in their couple or recouple with another girl or boy.

During his time in Casa Amor, Callum grew close to blonde bombshell Molly, and bought her back to the main villa, leaving Shaughna heartbroken.

Shaughna told Laura she was 'preparing for the worst but hoping for the best'. Picture: ITV

Callum decided to recouple with Molly, leaving Shaughna single. Picture: ITV

Shaughna decided to stick with Callum, who she said she had missed while he was away, but to her shock, he walked into the villa with new girl Molly.

The rest of the girls in the villa were left shocked as they saw Callum come out hand-in-hand with Molly, with Paige exclaiming: "What the f**k?", while the rest of the girls looked gobsmacked.

Callum and Molly looked nervous as they returned to the main villa hand-in-hand. Picture: ITV

Shaughna held it together while Molly and Callum walked down the stairs, taking a deep breath and composing herself.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until the next episode to find out what the former couple have to say to one another.

The rest of the Love Islanders were left shocked by the results. Picture: ITV

Callum and Molly had shared a kiss in Casa Amor after the contestant admitted he had more chemistry with the Manchester beauty.

Meanwhile, Shaughna had stayed loyal to Callum in the main villa, sleeping outside and refusing to get to know any of the new boys.

