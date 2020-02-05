Love Island's Leanne and Sophie feel 'so bad' for Shaughna after Callum's head is turned in Casa Amor

By Mared Parry

Former islanders Sophie Piper and Leanne Amaning spoke to Heart about Callum's head being turned in Casa Amor.

Love Island's Casa Amor twist is well underway and seems to be doing a pretty strong job of testing the couples' strengths.

One of the most shocking moments has been Callum Jones taking a fancy towards fellow Mancunian, Molly Smith, and newly-dumped islanders Sophie Piper and Leanne Amaning spoke to Heart.co.uk about their opinion on the whole scandal.

Callum snogs Molly on tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

The scaffolder seemed happy with OG partner Shaughna Phillips, and despite a few shakes initially , the couple seemed one of the strongest and were favourites to win.

However, as soon as Callum laid eyes on stunning blonde Molly, he admitted he was a rocket and his head was turned - even sharing a bed with her on the first night while Shaughna was missing him in the original villa.

When asked whether or not they were as shocked as we were about his head being turned, Sophie said: "It's a difficult one, obviously being in there with them and then seeing that on TV is like 'wow'.

"Obviously we feel so bad for Shaughna but then at the same time Callum and Molly look like they're getting on so well, they seem like they go together".

Sophie is concerned for Shaughna and knows her friend will be gutted to find out what's happened. Picture: Heart

Leanne thinks Shaughna is preparing for the worst. Picture: Heart

Sophie continued: "And obviously Molly's not doing anything maliciously, so it makes it so much worse."

Leanne then went on to compliment full-time model Molly, saying: "She's so... I can't stop looking at her face, how can someone look like that?!"

When the pair were asked what they reckon Shaughna's reaction will be if Callum walks back into the villa with Molly by his side, Sophie said instantly: "Well from the day the boys went to Casa Amor, she went 'nah, his head's gonna turn'

Shaughna is unaware Callum's head has turned. Picture: ITV

"She keeps telling herself it but it's a law of attraction sorta thing, I hoped for the best all the way through!

"I just feel like she's gonna be absolutely gutted".

Leanne agreed that she felt Shaughna was just preparing for the worst, and that she's prone to doing the same thing herself.

Whatever happens between Callum and Molly, we hope Shaughna isn't too upset as she's a total gem!