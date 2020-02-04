How long does Casa Amor last on Love Island and when will the boys return?

4 February 2020, 21:43 | Updated: 4 February 2020, 22:00

The boys are enjoying themselves in Casa Amor
The boys are enjoying themselves in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

As the boys' heads are turned and the girls question their romances, find out everything about Casa Amor.

There were plenty of shocks in store on Love Island tonight as the 12 new Casa Amor bombshells made themselves at home.

But as Callum Jones got up close and personal with new girl Molly Smith and Nas Majeed questioned his romance with Demi, we've been left wondering how long it will be until the original boys and girls are reunited in the main villa.

So, as we prepare for some major drama, here's everything you need to know about Casa Amor...

How long does Casa Amor last on Love Island?

While it’s never confirmed exactly how long Casa Amor will feature, it’s usually about three or four days.

Read More: Love Island's Eve Gale shares endless death threats twin Jess received after Mike Boateng kiss

We can probably expect the boys to face the music - and their raging ex's - by Friday 7 February.

This will see a dramatic recoupling where the boys either stick with their partners, or bring someone new into the villa.

What is Casa Amor?

Casa Amor is a totally separate villa where the boys usually go on a 'lads holiday' to meet six new girls.

Meanwhile, the original girls get to know six new boys back in the main villa.

Read More: Love Island viewers heartbroken as Callum Jones' head is turned by Molly Smith in Casa Amor

After a few days, they all then have the choice to remain in their original couple or, pick someone new to return with.

What does Casa Amor mean in English?

Casa Amor is Spanish for ‘Love House’ - which doesn't really make any sense as it's got a reputation for breaking up a lot of couples over the years.

Who are the Casa Amor bombshells this year?

The girls are made up of Jade Affleck, Priscilla Anyabu, Jamie McCann, Molly Smith, Eva Zapico and Natalia Zoppa.

In the main villa, the new boys are Biggs Chris, George Day, Alexi Eraclides, Josh Kempton, Jordan Waobikeze and Ched Uzor.

