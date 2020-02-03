Who is new Love Islander Alexi Eraclides and how does he know Jess Gale? Find out everything about the Casa Amor bombshell

Alexi is a Butler in the Buff. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who is Alexi Eraclides, what does he do and how does he know Jess Gale?

It’s set to be a very dramatic week on Love Island, as Casa Amor returns with a whole host of hot new singletons.

And it wouldn’t be the same without a token Essex hunk, so this time we welcome Alexi Eraclides to the villa.

But while he sets his sights on the ladies of the villa, it turns out Alexi already has a connection with Jess Gale.

So, let’s get to know Alexi a little better…

Who is Alexi Eraclides and what is his job?

Alexi is a 23-year-old from Essex who makes a living as a butler in the buff.

He describes himself as a “confident, outgoing guy,” and says he’s “funny, cheeky and confident.”

Unfortunately for the rest of the contestants, his worst habit is snoring, but describes his best feature as “my curly hair or my pecs”.

How does Alexi know Jess Gale?

Alexi met Jess on a night out where the pair exchanged Instagrams.

He says: “We sent a few messages but nothing came of it. It’ll be interesting to see how we get on when we meet again…”

What has Alexi Eraclides said about Love Island?

Alexi has had his eye on Shaughna Phillips from the start and also said he fancies Demi Jones.

And the boys better watch out, as he’s admitted he’ll do almost anything to get what he wants.

"I’m ruthless!" he said, adding: “I’m not worried about loyalty, I don’t mind stepping on anyone’s toes. If I want something I’m going to go for it, especially if there’s a girl I’ve got my eyes on."

"I want someone funny, fit and flirty. Attraction is important to me but also I like someone who is not stuck up or too timid because I’m quite outgoing. I want someone to bounce off."

What is Alexi Eraclides’ Instagram?

If you want to check out some topless pics of Alexi, head to @alexieraclides where he has just over 10k followers.