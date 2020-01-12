Who are Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale? Jobs, age and Kylie Jenner link revealed

12 January 2020, 20:00 | Updated: 12 January 2020, 20:01

Eve and Jess are the first ever female twins on Love Island
Eve and Jess are the first ever female twins on Love Island. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Eve and Jess are the first female twins to ever go on Love Island - here's everything we know about them.

The first instalment of Love Island of 2020 has officially begun, and a new set of singles have descended in South Africa for the show's first ever winter series.

Two of the hopefuls on the line-up are Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale, who are the first ever female twins to appear together on Love Island.

Here's everything you need to know about them.

Read more: What is Love Island contestant Paige Turley's Instagram and when did she date Lewis Capaldi?

View this post on Instagram

Same but different 🔪❤️ Halloween Pt.2

A post shared by JESSICA GALE (@jessicarosegale) on

Who are Eve and Jess Gale? What's their age and job?

Eve and Jess, 20, are students and VIP hostesses from London.

Speaking about what they think makes them perfect for the show, Jess said: "I’d be a good Islander because I’m fun, confident and spontaneous."

And Eve added: "I would say I’m confident, chilled out and easy- going which would make me a good Islander."

Jess and Eve are students from London
Love Island twins Jess and Eve are students from London. Picture: ITV

What's their type on paper?

Describing her ideal man, Jess said: "Someone who is confident, not cocky. Self- assured, kind and respectful and on the same intelligence level as me."

And Eve added: "I want someone who is fun and confident, not shy. Quite ‘alpha male’. And I’d like a guy who is switched on."

What happened with Eve Gale and Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga?

Eve revealed in her Love Island interview that she used to message Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga.

She said: "Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him.

"He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp. Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again. He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left. Pop Smoke, the R ‘n’ B rapper, messaged me too."

View this post on Instagram

Twinning always 🧡 @evegale

A post shared by JESSICA GALE (@jessicarosegale) on

Will Eve and Jess count as one Love Island contestant?

Eve and Jess will both count as separate contestants and couple up separately in the villa.

Can I follow Eve and Jess Gale on Instagram? What are their handles?

You can follow Eve @EveGale and Jessica @JessicaRoseGale.

When is winter Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Sunday 12 January and is on every evening at 9pm.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Eve and Jess entered the villa at the end of the episode

Love Island bombshell as twins Eve and Jess Gale enter the villa to steal two of the boys
Mike spoke about his football career in the villa tonight

What football team does Love Island's Mike Boateng play for?

Shaughna Phillips has a tattoo to remember her late dad so tragically dies in 2016

What does Love Island's Shaughna Phillips' tattoo say? Heartbreaking meaning behind the ink
The blonde's claim to fame is her ex-boyfriend, Lewis Capaldi

Who is Love Island contestant Paige Turley? Instagram and when she dated Lewis Capaldi revealed
Ollie Williams

Who is Love Island star Ollie Williams' dad Andrew? His parents and family life revealed

Trending on Heart

How do you pronounce Love Island star Siannise Fudge's name and what does it mean?

How do you pronounce Love Island star Siannise Fudge's name and what does it mean?
The playsuit is from Hasan Hejazi

Laura Whitmore's Love Island outfit: where to buy the floral playsuit from episode one
Who is Siannise Fudge?

Who is Siannise Fudge? Love Island 2020 contestant's job, age and Instagram revealed
Rochelle's sisters are just as gorgeous as her

Meet Rochelle Humes' lookalike sisters, Love Island beauty Sophie Piper and Lili
Leanne is among the contestants on the new series of Love Island

Who is Love Island 2020 star Leanne Amaning? ITV2 contestant's age, job and Instagram handle revealed
Sophie will be one of this year's original contestants

Who is Sophie Piper? Winter Love Island contestant and Rochelle Humes' sister facts revealed