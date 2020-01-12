Who are Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale? Jobs, age and Kylie Jenner link revealed

Eve and Jess are the first ever female twins on Love Island. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Eve and Jess are the first female twins to ever go on Love Island - here's everything we know about them.

The first instalment of Love Island of 2020 has officially begun, and a new set of singles have descended in South Africa for the show's first ever winter series.

Two of the hopefuls on the line-up are Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale, who are the first ever female twins to appear together on Love Island.

Here's everything you need to know about them.

Read more: What is Love Island contestant Paige Turley's Instagram and when did she date Lewis Capaldi?

Who are Eve and Jess Gale? What's their age and job?

Eve and Jess, 20, are students and VIP hostesses from London.

Speaking about what they think makes them perfect for the show, Jess said: "I’d be a good Islander because I’m fun, confident and spontaneous."

And Eve added: "I would say I’m confident, chilled out and easy- going which would make me a good Islander."

Love Island twins Jess and Eve are students from London. Picture: ITV

What's their type on paper?

Describing her ideal man, Jess said: "Someone who is confident, not cocky. Self- assured, kind and respectful and on the same intelligence level as me."

And Eve added: "I want someone who is fun and confident, not shy. Quite ‘alpha male’. And I’d like a guy who is switched on."

What happened with Eve Gale and Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga?

Eve revealed in her Love Island interview that she used to message Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga.

She said: "Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him.

"He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp. Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again. He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left. Pop Smoke, the R ‘n’ B rapper, messaged me too."

Will Eve and Jess count as one Love Island contestant?

Eve and Jess will both count as separate contestants and couple up separately in the villa.

Can I follow Eve and Jess Gale on Instagram? What are their handles?

You can follow Eve @EveGale and Jessica @JessicaRoseGale.

When is winter Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Sunday 12 January and is on every evening at 9pm.