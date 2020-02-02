Who is new Love Islander Priscilla Anyabu and what's the gorgeous model and beauty queen's Instagram?

She's hoping that her likeability will help her to find love. Picture: ITV

All you need to know about the Casa Amor Love Islander.

Love Island is currently half way through the new winter series and if it couldn't get any more dramatic, the return of Casa Amor is sure to stir the pot.

If you aren't familiar with Casa Amor, it's the secret house where all of the boys or girls are sent to – and it's full of new singletons to tempt each contestant out of their couples.

Designed to test each islander on their loyalty, the house and its aftermath has delivered some of the most dramatic moments of the reality series of all time.

In an upcoming episode, the male islanders will move out of the Cape Town villa and head into a new abode and then six new islanders will then move into each house. We take a look at Casa Amor beauty, Priscilla Anyabu, to see whether she might make a move on one of the boys...

Who is Priscilla Anyabu?

The 25-year-old is a model and operations manager from Battersea, London and describes herself as "outgoing, kind and stylish" and that it is easy for her to "get on with new people."

Usually meeting guys in person, she says: "I don't like dating apps, I'm all about a connection. I don't mind being put on a blind date, but he needs to be recommended by a friend."

She describes herself as an eight out of 10 and says that her best feature is her eyes.

Priscilla's claim to fame is that she won Miss Face of Africa. She has also been in a few music videos in the Afrobeat industry, including those for Fuse ODG and Wretch 32.

Read more: Who is Siannise Fudge? Love Island 2020 contestant's job, age and Instagram revealed

Who does she have her eye on in the villa?

Priscilla fancies Mike, Nas and Luke M. She says that "all is fair in love and war". And that "as long as no one is anyone's girlfriend, I feel they're up for grabs."

Outside of the villa her celebrity crush is Justin Timberlake. She says: "He's got better with age, he's like fine wine."

She says she doesn't necessarily have a 'type' but likes "a built physique, muscular, tall, a nice smile and good teeth". "And a warming spirit. They have to have good manners too."

Read more: Caroline Flack relationship history: Ex-Love Island presenter's former boyfriends

What's Priscilla's Instagram handle?

If you fancy giving Priscilla a cheeky follow, find her on Instagram at @priscillaanyabu_.

Read more: Dumped Love Island star Leanne Amaning brands Mike Boateng a ‘game player’ after shock exit