Who is Casa Amor's Biggs Chris? Love Island contestant and Anton Danyluk's best friend

3 February 2020, 15:51

Biggs is good friends with former islander Anton Danyluk
Mared Parry

Biggs is a good friend of Love Island's Anton Danyluk and the Scot looks like he's gonna be very entertaining.

Love Island is sending six boys and six girl to Cape Town tonight as everyone's favourite twist - Casa Amor - kicks off tonight and we can't wait to find out more about the new islanders.

Marvin 'Biggs' Chris is one of the new boys ready to unleash the drama on the villa, and the cheeky Scot has his eye on a few of the girls.

Here's all you need to know about Biggs...

Who is Biggs and what does he do for a living?

Biggs Chris hails from Glasgow and works there as a car body repair specialist, so he's very good with his hands.

The confident Scotsman also has a YouTube channel where he's posted two funny videos, one is a Triller of him dancing to the song Gangsta by Darkoo, and the other is him and his friends playing a 'Guess the song in reverse or get slapped' game.

It's clear from his socials that he is full of personality and will hopefully add a lot of spice to the villa.

What's his connection to Anton Danyluk?

Love Island 2019's Anton Danyluk met his future girlfriend Belle Hassan during last year's Casa Amor, and it looks like producers decide to give Anton's best friend from home a shot too.

The pair have been friends for years and have been on holiday together, with snaps on both lads' Instagrams.

Anton and Biggs are close pals. Picture: Instagram

Anton recently wished Biggs good luck and told him to 'smash it'.

The ripped heartthrob wrote to his mate: "Good luck to boy entering the villa tonight.

"Go smash it B".

What is Biggs' Instagram handle?

If you fancy giving him a follow, Biggs' Insta is @biggschrisx

He has plenty of pictures of him out and about with friends, a couple topless ones (oi oi), and one showing off his Range Rover Sport.

There's even a snap of him and Love Island's Jordan Hames - Biggs clearly has his fair share of islander friends.

