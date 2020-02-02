Who is new Love Islander Jade Affleck? Meet Casa Amor babe who loves horses... and her bum

Will one of the boys be tempted by blonde bombshell Jade? Picture: ITV

Her job, Instagram handle and type revealed.

Love Island is currently half way through the new winter series and if it couldn't get any more dramatic, the return of Casa Amor is sure to stir the pot.

If you aren't familiar with Casa Amor, it's the secret house where all of the boys or girls are sent to – and it's full of new singletons to tempt each contestant out of their couples.

Designed to test each islander on their loyalty, the house and its aftermath has delivered some of the most dramatic moments of the reality series of all time.

In an upcoming episode, the male islanders will move out of the Cape Town villa and head into a new abode and then six new islanders will then move into each house. We take a look at Casa Amor bombshell, Jade Affleck to see whether she might make a move on one of the boys...

Who is Jade Affleck?

The 25-year-old sales professional is from Yarm, North Yorkshire and describes herself as "fun, fit and feisty". She says she's "looking to meet someone perfect to take home to her mum and dad".

Usually meeting guys through friends or nights out, she says: "I'd never slide into anybody's DMs, it's their job to slide in to mine."

She describes herself as an eight out of 10 and says that her best feature is her bum.

Jade is a keen horse rider and has taken part in showjumping competitions.

Who does she have her eye on in the villa?

Jade says she likes the look of Luke M, Finley and Callum, and that even though some of the guys are coupled up, it's "a minor setback" for her and that she will "do anything it takes to get my man." Her ideal man is funny, has nice teeth and makes her laugh.

Outside of the villa her celebrity crush is Jack Fincham. She says: "There's something about him that I really like."

What's Jade's Instagram handle?

If you fancy giving Jade a cheeky follow, find her on Instagram at @jadeaffleck.

