Who is new Love Islander Eva Zapico? Casa Amor bombshell rates herself '10/10'

The new Islander says "how can you expect someone to love you if you don't love yourself?". Picture: ITV

Here is everything you need to know about the new contestant.

Love Island is currently half way through the new winter series and if it couldn't get any more dramatic, the return of Casa Amor is sure to stir the pot.

If you aren't familiar with Casa Amor, it's the secret house where all of the boys or girls are sent to – and it's full of new singletons to tempt each contestant out of their couples.

Designed to test each islander on their loyalty, the house and its aftermath has delivered some of the most dramatic moments of the reality series of all time.

In an upcoming episode, the male islanders will move out of the Cape Town villa and head into a new abode and then six new islanders will then move into each house. We take a look at Casa Amor Islander Eva Zapico to see whether she might make a move on one of the boys...

Who is Eva Zapico?

The 21-year-old model is from Bromley, London and describes herself as "funny, sassy and confident". She says she's "up for a laugh" and has "good banter and is looking for love" and that she "doesn't owe anything to anyone and that the game is the game".

Normally she meets guys through Instagram or on nights out but she says: "I hate people who ask for my Snapchat and don't even say please. So entitled!"

She describes herself as a 10 out of 10 and that her best feature is her hair.

Who does she have her eye on in the villa?

Eva says she likes the look of Mike and Nas as she thinks they have "the best personalities".

Her ideal man is someone with "a rugby physique, tall, funny, confident and a real alpha male". She describes: "I like the leader of the gang. And I don't want someone who is sensitive – I'm not sensitive at all."

Outside of the villa her celebrity crush is Anthony Joshua.

What's Eva's Instagram handle?

If you fancy giving Eva a cheeky follow, find her on Instagram @evazapico.

