Who is Love Island's Natalia Zoppa? Casa Amor bombshell and student from Manchester

Natalia is 20 years old and can't wait to head into the villa. Picture: Instagram/BBC

By Mared Parry

Natalia will be heading into Casa Amor on tonight's Love Island episode.

Casa Amor is arguably the best part of Love Island every year, and the time has arrived for the class of 2020 to shake up the couples.

Natalia Zoppa is one of the new bombshells, here's everything you need to know about the islander, from her Instagram handle to her best chat up lines.

Who is Natalia Zoppa and how old is she?

Natalia is 20 years old, making her one of the youngest islanders on this year's show, as Finn is the only other 20-year-old on the show.

She is a student and also works as a club promoter in Manchester, so she'll hopefully get on with fellow Mancunian Casa Amor girl Molly Smith.

From her Instagram posts, it looks like Natalia lives in the very boujee Beetham Tower, which is a luxury apartment building and the tallest skyscraper in Manchester.

She describes herself as "bubbly, a bit weird sometimes and I like to make people laugh" as well as "a bit random... energetic and adventurous".

What's Natalia's Instagram?

If you fancy giving Natalia a follow, her Instagram handle is @nataliazoppa

Her account doesn't have many pictures (it's likely she had a purge before heading into Casa Amor), but of those she does have, it definitely looks like she loves going out to fancy places in Manchester.

She also has incredible hair.

Who does she fancy in the villa and what's her ideal man?

Natalia describes her ideal man as someone with "kind eyes", a "hairy man" and says she "likes a beard".

Sounds a bit like Nas? Or maybe Finn?

However, she's started even though she is open to getting to know all the boys her eye is on Callum, Finn and Luke M.

What's her best chat-up line and how does Natalia normally date?

The student has admitted she doesn't really use chat up lines, and typically dates through meeting people on Instagram or in person.

She says that she "did have Tinder but that didn't go very well".

Her ideal first date would be something interactive such as bowling and mini golf "so we can have a laugh" and her biggest turn-off in a guy is a guy who needs to be the centre of attention or is loud.