Who is Love Island's Casa Amor bombshell George Day and what's the islander's Instagram?

3 February 2020, 17:33

George is one of the six new boys entering the villa
George is one of the six new boys entering the villa. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

George is one of the new Love Island boys from the highly-anticipated Casa Amor twist.

Casa Amor is here and we can't wait to find out if the new boys manage to make some waves in the villa.

Most of the girls seem relatively settled, but will Newbie George Day be able to change that? We reveal everything you need to know.

Who is George Day and what does he do for a living?

George hails from Southampton where he works as an Estate Agent.

He is 27 years old, making him one of the eldest islanders this year.

George reckons he's the perfect islander because: "With me it’s all about the face and looks, I’m definitely going to go into Love Island and turn heads.

"I’m pristine, my hair, beard, tan, teeth and my style is spicy. I’ve got confidence too.

"I know there’ll be competition but I back myself."

He definitely does back himself, after being asked what he rates himself out of 10 he said: "I’m going to be modest and give myself an 8.5 even though I think I am a 10.

"My personality is my best feature, when people get to know me they do quickly like me. I like to be a gent too."

What's George' Instagram handle?

If you want to check out George's social media posts of his high flying life in Dubai, follow him on @georgeyday

In his bio he states 'Southampton' but the majority of his pictures show him in the UAE, so we suspect he spends his time between both.

Who does he fancy in the villa?

When asked who he has his eye on, George said: "My head and my eyes are wandering a bit but I do fancy Paige, Siannise and Jess and I want to find out more about Demi."

He added that he normally tends to meet dates from Instagram: "girls will react to my posts and stories.

"Tinder was becoming a full time job, it does get addictive but I wasn’t getting a lot out of it so I turned to Instagram.

"I’m also confident on nights out so I will approach someone who I fancy but everyone knows everyone in Southampton so I want to venture out a bit."

