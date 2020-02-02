Who is new Love Islander Jamie McCann? Die-hard romantic looking for 'the one' in Casa Amor

Jamie would love to find her future husband on the show. Picture: ITV

The former disco dancer is hoping to find love with one of the boys in Casa Amor.

Love Island is currently half way through the new winter series and if it couldn't get any more dramatic, the return of Casa Amor is sure to stir the pot.

If you aren't familiar with Casa Amor, it's the secret house where all of the boys or girls are sent to – and it's full of new singletons to tempt each contestant out of their couples.

Designed to test each islander on their loyalty, the house and its aftermath has delivered some of the most dramatic moments of the reality series of all time.

In an upcoming episode, the male islanders will move out of the Cape Town villa and head into a new abode and then six new islanders will then move into each house. We take a look at Casa Amor hopeless romantic Jamie McCann to see whether she might make a move on one of the boys...

Who is Jamie McCann?

The 24-year-old eyelash technician is from North Ayshire, Scotland and describes herself as "loving, bubbly and dramatic". She says she's "really outgoing and a bit extra" and that she likes to have fun and will be "amongst the action in the villa".

Usually not a dater and more of a relationship kind of person, she was in a relationship for six years until last year. She says: "I've not really dated much since because my standards are really high".

She describes herself as an eight out of 10 and in terms of her best feature she says that she gets "complimented on her boobs but I've also got nice eyes."

Who does she have her eye on in the villa?

Jamie says she likes the look of Wallace and Callum, and that in the villa "you need to be in it yourself". She continues: "If you want to find love and a future husband, you have to grab the opportunity."

Her ideal man has to have nice eyes and she would like to find someone who is not afraid to tell her how they feel and be really loving and romantic.

Outside of the villa her celebrity crush is Enrique Iglesias and Richard Madden.

What's Jamie's Instagram handle?

If you fancy giving Jamie a cheeky follow, find her on Instagram at @jamielouux.

