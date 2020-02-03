Who is new Love Island star Josh Kempton? Model and Casa Amor bombshell entering the villa

Josh is ready to turn heads. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who is Love Island star Josh Kempton, how old is he and what football game did he play for?

Get ready for more dumpings and recouplings than ever before, because Love Island’s Casa Amor is back.

Yep, the contestants are about to be put through the ultimate test, as 12 new hot singletons have been sent in to shake things up.

And as well as a butler in the buff, former disco dancer and estate agent, there’s also three models - one of which is Josh Kempton.

So, let’s get to know Josh a little better…

Who is Josh Kempton and how old is he?

Josh is a 21-year-old model from Surrey. He’s 6 ft 1 and is signed to Nemesis Models in Manchester and Evolve Models based in London.

He’s worked for huge brands such as JD Sports and Boohoo. The bombshell also trained as a Marine and plays football.

He describes himself as "the perfect balance of fun and serious", rates himself as a 10/10 looks wise and adds that he’s “kind, caring and cheeky.”

What football team does Josh Compton play for?

Josh is a registered player for the Camberley Town FC, so they'll have to play without him for a few weeks at least.

A couple of days ago the club joked on Twitter: "We are reporting #LoveIslandUK for failing to put in a 7-day approach for our registered player; Josh Kempton, following reports on the national news platforms that he’s agreed to a short term loan deal!"

They later added: "Go on Josh, the whole of Camberley is wishing you well on the programme... if reports turn out to be true!!!"

What has Josh said about Love Island?

Josh says he’s ready to ‘turn heads’, and has his eye on Rebbeca, Sophie and Jess.

He says: “Rebecca is mysterious, Sophie’s smile and laugh is contagious and Jess’s personality is so kindhearted.”

What is Josh Kempton’s Instagram?

If you want to look at a string of topless snaps of Josh, head over to his Instagram @joshuakempton.

The fitness fanatic currently has 20k followers, but we’re sure that’s going to shoot up.