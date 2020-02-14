James Haskell slammed for 'disgusting' comment on photo of Jacqueline Jossa at the beach

Jacqueline's I'm A Celeb co-star joked that she looks like she belongs on the 'Sunshine bus'.

James Haskell has been blasted by Jacqueline Jossa fans after posting a 'disgusting' comment on her recent Instagram post.

Read more: Rebekah Vardy breaks down as she opens up about Coleen Rooney row in first TV interview

I'm A Celeb winner Jacqueline, 27, posted a photo of her with a football at the beach captioned: "So @danosborneofficial took this photo of me and I was certain I was going to look like a full on Instagram model in my cute dungarees on the beach. FUMING!! Look at me 😂 BUT still I look at this with fond memories of playing football on a beach with my hubby, racing and just being so silly. I can’t help but smile.

"Fair to say I will never be that girl".

Read more: Stacey Solomon breaks down on Loose Women as she admits she felt 'cruel' for struggling to breastfeed Rex

While most of Jacqueline's followers rushed to comment how lovely the snap was, her I'm A Celeb co-star James Haskell sparked outrage when he wrote: "You look like you are waiting for the sunshine bus and if anyone touches your football you will go mad."

James and Jacqueline starred in I'm A Celeb 2019 together. Picture: PA

James was immediately slammed for his comment, with one writing: "Let’s hope you never have children with special needs!"

Another added: "As a parent of a child with a disability these types of comments are often said to mock a person’s disability and are hugely offensive, experience first hand the struggles and pain of a disabled person or be a family member who hears comments relating to a person they love it’s heartbreaking.

"So I will happily be on the pc brigade, defending my child and others with disability."

A third wrote: "Wow James, excelled yourself here, this certainly isn’t ‘banter central’ and no I’m not a snowflake, just think this is a horrible comment."

NOW READ:

Holly Willoughby in This Morning blunder as she accidentally covers her teeth in chocolate live on air