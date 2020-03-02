Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway: How to get audience tickets and appear on the show

2 March 2020, 15:04

Saturday Night Takeaway is back and you can be in the audience
Saturday Night Takeaway is back and you can be in the audience. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

You can apply to be in the audience or nominate a family member or friend to be surprised on the popular ITV show.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back on our screens and it's brought with it a huge crowd of fans.

The ITV show, which airs every Saturday evening is all about the audience and regularly features random members of the audience as well as pre-planned surprises.

But how can we become a part of the fun? How can we nominate friends and family to be surprised by the famous Geordie duo? It's actually a whole lot easier than you'd think.

The site, Applausestore allows you to apply for audience tickets for endless shows such as Celebrity Juice, Britain's Got Talent and CelebAbility.

And of course, Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is on the list, and they're currently looking for audience members and competition nominees!

On their listing, which can be viewed here, they say: "Do you fancy setting up your friends, family, work mates, football team, pub landlord... anyone?

"Is your friend or family member a fantastic character who we simply have to surprise on the show?

"Do you know anyone who has a massive year coming up? Is their calendar full of weddings, births and fun-filled adventures?

It's easy to apply for a place for a place in the audience
It's easy to apply for a place for a place in the audience. Picture: Applausestore

"Do they have any naughty confessions or stories? Do you have some naughty confessions?

"Do you know someone who is an incessant and hilarious Tweeter? Any funny photos or outrageously embarrassing videos? We want to see them all.

"Above all we’re looking for fantastic characters who will enjoy getting a big surprise and the Saturday night of their life – live on ITV."

You need to be 18 to apply and this requires sending ITV an email.

However, if it's just tickets to watch the show in the audience, you can apply here.

All you need to do is sign up online using a form
All you need to do is sign up online using a form. Picture: ITV

Applausestore write: "We exclusively invite you to the incredible, award winning Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway!

"Join us at one of these spectacular live shows, along with very special celebrity guests, live music performances and all the usual, incredible Saturday Night fun LIVE on ITV!!!

"Request your free audience tickets right now and we look forward to seeing you there!"

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

The star has denied the claims

Peter Andre denies refusing to touch any of his fans over fear of contracting the coronavirus
Simon Thomas speaks to Fearne Cotton for the first episode of his new podcast

Simon Thomas explains what he learnt about forgiveness after loss of his wife
Matt Evers has said he thinks Joe Swash could win

Dancing On Ice’s Matt Evers tips Joe Swash to win as he teases 'incredible' final

Dancing On Ice 2020

Lorraine revealed the terrifying news today

Lorraine Kelly reveals daughter Rosie is self-isolating in Singapore after coronavirus scare
Callum Manning now has hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers

Boy, 13, gains 200,000 followers after being bullied for Instagram account about books

Trending on Heart

Who killed Andrew Earlham in Liar season 2

Who killed Andrew Earlham as Liar returns for second series? All the suspects from Laura Nielson to Luke Earlham

TV & Movies

Where are the cast of Love Is Blind now?

Where is the Love Is Blind cast now? What Cameron, Lauren, Jessica and more are up to in 2020

TV & Movies

Hamish Gaman will return to the rink for the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice.

Dancing on Ice Hamish Gaman: Girlfriend, height and career revealed

Dancing On Ice 2020

We want to hear about your amazing mum

Mother’s Day is coming and we want to hear all about amazing mums
Loose Women coronavirus

Loose Women outraged by prospect of 'over 60s Coronavirus curfew'

TV & Movies

The mum has asked Mumsnet whether she should change her son's Boxing Day birthday (stock images)

Mum asks if she can move her son's birthday because it's 'inconvenient'

Lifestyle