Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway: How to get audience tickets and appear on the show

Saturday Night Takeaway is back and you can be in the audience. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

You can apply to be in the audience or nominate a family member or friend to be surprised on the popular ITV show.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back on our screens and it's brought with it a huge crowd of fans.

The ITV show, which airs every Saturday evening is all about the audience and regularly features random members of the audience as well as pre-planned surprises.

But how can we become a part of the fun? How can we nominate friends and family to be surprised by the famous Geordie duo? It's actually a whole lot easier than you'd think.

The site, Applausestore allows you to apply for audience tickets for endless shows such as Celebrity Juice, Britain's Got Talent and CelebAbility.

And of course, Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is on the list, and they're currently looking for audience members and competition nominees!

On their listing, which can be viewed here, they say: "Do you fancy setting up your friends, family, work mates, football team, pub landlord... anyone?

"Is your friend or family member a fantastic character who we simply have to surprise on the show?

"Do you know anyone who has a massive year coming up? Is their calendar full of weddings, births and fun-filled adventures?

It's easy to apply for a place for a place in the audience. Picture: Applausestore

"Do they have any naughty confessions or stories? Do you have some naughty confessions?

"Do you know someone who is an incessant and hilarious Tweeter? Any funny photos or outrageously embarrassing videos? We want to see them all.

"Above all we’re looking for fantastic characters who will enjoy getting a big surprise and the Saturday night of their life – live on ITV."

You need to be 18 to apply and this requires sending ITV an email.

However, if it's just tickets to watch the show in the audience, you can apply here.

All you need to do is sign up online using a form. Picture: ITV

Applausestore write: "We exclusively invite you to the incredible, award winning Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway!

"Join us at one of these spectacular live shows, along with very special celebrity guests, live music performances and all the usual, incredible Saturday Night fun LIVE on ITV!!!

"Request your free audience tickets right now and we look forward to seeing you there!"