Why did Ryan Thomas leave Coronation Street?

Ryan Thomas played the role of Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street from 2000 until 2016.

He debuted on the ITV soap at the age of just 16, but 15 years later, the star announced he was quitting.

After reports that he left to try and crack Hollywood, Ryan told OK! magazine that his departure had something to do with his on-screen dad Terence Maynard – aka Tony Stewart.

"Well let's get one thing straight - it wasn't to go to Hollywood, which everyone seems to think it was all about," he said.

"One of the main reasons it came around is probably a lot to do with Tez who plays my dad.

“I felt like I was working with a movie star and I was doing something that wasn't Coronation Street when I was working with him. And I want a taste of something new and I want a different experience."

Ryan also told The Mirror that he was stuck in a soap “bubble”, adding: “It’s a risk to leave a show like Coronation Street

“I was in a bubble for 16 years. I love the place, it feels like home and I miss people there.

"But I really enjoy my time out of Corrie, getting to do new things.

“There’s a time to spread your wings and I felt like that was the time for me. I was ready.”

What happened to Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street?

Jason Grimshaw left Coronation Street for Thailand back in Summer 2016 after being tricked out of Weatherfield by evil Pat Phelan.

He had been tipped off that Callum Logan’s dodgy mates thought Jason’s late dad Tony had killed Callum – and were out for revenge.

After his van is then torched, he believed he was in danger. But it turned out to be his mother's partner Pat (Connor McIntyre) who was trying to scare him so he could get his hands on the family business.

Sly Pat then convinced him to pack up his stuff and head off to Thailand until the heat died down.

What is Ryan Thomas doing now?

After quitting Corrie, Ryan bagged the role of Rafael Humphreys in Australian soap Neighbours, where he made his debut on 12 February 2018.

Fans might also recognise Ryan for his appearance in the 22nd and final series of Celebrity Big Brother, where he went on to win.

Unfortunately, he found himself at the centre of the ‘punch gate’ controversy on CBB after a play fight with actress Roxanne Pallett.

Roxanne then accused him of intentionally punching her, and Big Brother issued Ryan with a warning, leading viewers to make 11,420 complaints to Ofcom about the incident.

Roxanne has since apologised to Ryan for what she has described as "an overreaction to what wasn't a malicious act".

Ryan also shares 11-year-old daughter Scarlett with ex Tina O'Brien and newborn son Roman with fiancé Lucy Mecklenburgh.

