Why did Adam Thomas leave Emmerdale? And what happened to his character Adam Barton?

When did Adam Thomas quit Emmerdale and what is the actor doing now?

Adam Thomas is back on our screens, along with his famous twin Scott and their older brother, Ryan for new mini series ‘Mancs in Mumbai’.

Along with their dad Dougie, the siblings are will 'embark on the trip of a lifetime' to delve into their Indian roots in the hope of seeking out long-lost relatives.

But what do we know about Adam's career? And why did he leave Emmerdale? Here's what we know?

Why did Adam Thomas leave Emmerdale?

Adam Thomas joined Emmerdale as Adam Barton back in 2009 and was on the ITV soap for seven years.

Rumours began circulating that he was going to leave the show in early 2017.

But at the time he was quick to shrug off reports and tweeted: “Don’t believe everything you read people.”

However, just a few months later, ITV confirmed his departure with a statement reading: "Everyone will be really gutted to see Adam go! He's a top bloke and a really talented actor.

“But he's given us a lot of notice, so we've been able to prepare a huge exit story for him.

"I'm really excited to see it play out on screen - however sad it will be to wave goodbye to such a brilliant character and cast member."

In his own statement, Thomas seemingly wanted to try something different.

He said at the time: “I’ve had an amazing eight years working on Emmerdale and I've loved every minute of it.

"It was a really tough decision to take to leave but I felt that now is the time to move on and challenge myself with some new roles.

"I'd like to thank everyone at Emmerdale for both giving me the opportunity to work as part of such a great team and for giving my character Adam Barton some great storylines too."

This came a few months after he was a contestant on the sixteenth series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and finished in third place.

What happened to Adam Barton on Emmerdale?

Emmerdale fans haven’t seen Adam Barton since his dramatic exit at the very beginning of January 2018.

The character escaped a prison sentence for the murder of evil Emma Barton, despite his mum Moira (Natalie J Robb) killing her.

However, Adam confessed to the crime in an attempt to keep his mum out of prison.

But when Adam was on his way to court for sentencing, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) ambushed the police van, letting him run free.

The trio headed to the docks where Adam got on a cargo ship and headed to France, after saying goodbye to his wife Victoria Sugden (Isobel Hodgins).

It was later revealed that he had moved to Budapest in Hungary and found a new girlfriend.

What is Adam Thomas doing now?

Away from Emmerdale, actor Adam had a change in career and landed himself the role of property executive for a luxury realtor group based in Manchester.

In an Instagram post back in 2018, he wrote: “I haven’t, nor will I ever, turn my back on acting but I have a family to support and will carry on doing so…whether it be acting or otherwise.”

He has since had a handful of on-screen appearance and in 2019 he landed a recurring role in BBC drama Pitching In.

Adam was also hired as the host of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Now! alongside Joel Dommett and Emily Atack.

Unfortunately, this was short lived, as the ITV2 show has since been cancelled.

