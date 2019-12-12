Adam Thomas surprises son Teddy, 5, with return in sweet video after two months away in Australia filming Extra Camp

By Alice Dear

I’m A Celebrity Extra Camp host Adam Thomas surprised his two little ones with the sweetest surprise.

As I’m A Celebrity 2019 comes to an end, the contestants and hosts return home, including Extra Camp’s Adam Thomas.

After two months away from wife Caroline and his children Teddy, 5, and Elsie-Rose, one, Joel Dommett and Emily Atack’s co-star was ready to be reunited with them.

To surprise his children, Adam, 31, hid in a large box in their house for when Teddy returned from school.

Adam Thomas hid in a box waiting for his son and daughter to return home. Picture: Instagram/Adam Thomas

Adam Thomas was away from his family for just over two months. Picture: Instagram/Adam Thomas

Sharing the sweet footage on Instagram, Teddy and Elsie-Rose can be seen walking into their home hand-in-hand before the eldest goes to explore what is in the box.

He is left delighted after realising it is his dad, and runs to hug him in the emotional footage.

Adam posted the video, along with pictures of their family back together, over the backing song of Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Adam was ecstatic to be reunited with his family. Picture: Instagram/Adam Thomas

Posting it online, Adam captioned the video with: “Home sweet home. 2 months and 1 day and we are back together as one big family !! Now time for Xmas !!”. [sic]

Adam’s wife also shared a picture from the moment on her Instagram, captioning the image with: “A picture is worth a thousand words...He’s home!!!”.

His son, Teddy, was shocked at his father's surprise. Picture: Instagram/Adam Thomas

Adam Thomas was previously a contestant on the hit ITV reality show set in Australia, and came third during the 2016 series.

Also in the jungle that year was comedian Joel Dommett, who has become Adam’s co-host on Extra Camp alongside Emily Atack, who also had a stint in the jungle.

