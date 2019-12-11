Kim Kardashian blasts I’m A Celebrity as she claims no one from ITV asked for family to send letters or visit

Kim Kardashian has claimed no one from the show asked the family to send letters or visit. Picture: ITV/PA

By Alice Dear

Caitlyn Jenner’s fans were left heartbroken when she wasn’t greeted by anyone when she was booted out of the jungle, but Kim Kardashian has now hit back.

Caitlyn Jenner was voted off ITV reality TV show I’m A Celebrity last Friday along with Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, just missing out on making the final.

Following her interview with Ant and Dec, Caitlyn carried out the TV tradition of walking across the bridge back to civilisation, however, was not greeted by a loved one as many celebrities are.

Caitlyn, who is father to Kylie, Kendall, Brody, Brandon, Cassandra and Burt Jenner as well as step father to Kim, Kourtney, Rob and Khloe Kardashian, was joined in Australia by her close friend Sophia Hutchins, who flew home to LA with the reality star.

Caitlyn Jenner appeared to be alone when she exited the jungle. Picture: Getty

The Kardashians and Jenners have since been criticised for not flying out to Australia to greet Caitlyn, but Kim Kardashian and Brandon Jenner have now had their say, claiming no one from I’m A Celebrity reached out to the family to organise a reunion.

In an interview this week, Brandon explained: "Honestly, nobody reached out to set it up."

He added: “I think it might have been a ‘storyline’ the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn.

“That’s how that kind of TV works."

Caitlyn Jenner’s fans were left heartbroken when she wasn’t greeted by anyone when she was booted out of the jungle,. Picture: ITV

Kim Kardashian followed these comments with a tweet reading: “NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners."

Heart.co.uk have contacted ITV for comment.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner have since done their part to welcome their father home, organising balloons reading ‘Welcome Home’ to be put up in Caitlyn’s home.

The star shared a snap of the balloons on Instagram, captioning it with: “Thank you my baby’s @kendalljenner @kyliejenner.”

The Kardashians and Jenner’s received backlash earlier last month when Caitlyn entered the jungle.

None of the family appeared to have been supporting Caitlyn publicly online, leaving many people assuming they were not watching the show from the states.

However, Kendall Jenner later hit back on social media, telling fans: “Just because I’m not posting doesn’t mean I’m not supporting. I love my dad! Everyone chill.”

