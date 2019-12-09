Jacqueline Jossa's parents appear to snub Dan Osborne on I'm A Celeb bus

The I'm A Celeb winner's parents Selena And John Jossa sat a few rows in front of their daughter's husband.

Jacqueline Jossa's parents appeared to snub Dan Osborne on the I'm A Celeb bus, after they posted a selfie of them sat four rows in front of their daughter's husband.

Selena and John Jossa were riding the same bus as Dan on the way to meet their daughter following her I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! win.

The apparent snub comes just days after reports that Dan was involved in a threesome with his Celebrity Big Brother co-stars Chloe Ayling and Natalie Nunn, something he has since denied.

They appeared together in the 2018 version of the now-axed reality show, at a time when Dan was in the midst of rekindling his marriage with Jacqueline following a brief separation.

Last weekend, Chloe told The Sun that the three ended up in bed together after a boozy night out.

She said: "Dan cheated on Jacqueline with me and Natalie. We’d all had a lot to drink and a threesome happened.

“It was a debauched night – we were drunk and we let loose.

“After it happened Dan was full of himself. He didn’t seem to care what had just happened in front of everyone.

“I distinctly remember Dan saying he needed to go because he was spending the day with Jacqueline and the kids because it felt so jarring with what had just happened. I have regretted it ever since.”

Dan allegedly had a threesome with Chloe Ayling and Natalie Nunn after meeting them on CBB. Picture: PA

Following the publication of the report, Dan denied the claims, writing: "As I said in my post earlier this week, news outlets were trying to find anyone who would talk complete rubbish about me for money and it looks like they found someone who has no morals!"

Representatives for Dan told Heart: "This story is not true and Dan will be seeking legal advice."

