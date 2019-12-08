Jacqueline Jossa is crowned winner of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2019

By Emma Gritt

After three weeks of rice, beans, Bushtucker Trials and missing home, the soap favourite was named winner of this year's I'm A Celeb.

The final celebrities left in camp were former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa, 27, and Coronation Street star Andrew Whyment, 38.

Jacqueline told Ant and Dec that she had wanted to take part in the show so that people would know her as 'Jacqueline' rather than Lauren from EastEnders or "doormat" because of her marriage woes to reality star turned stripper Dan Osborne - who met her as she made her final exit from the famous rope bridge.

She said: "It was a turning point in my life. I went in as one person and came out as another. I've grown in confidence.

"It’s so easy to care what other people think of you like trolls and stuff. But in here you have to be you, there’s no other option.

"I can’t work out what’s happening. I’ve been known as Lauren from EastEnders or a doormat."

The former EastEnders star made it to the final of the show. Picture: ITV

Andy echoed her sentiments, saying he would love Corrie fans to call his name when they see him in the street rather than his character Kirk's.

Earlier in the show, fans squirmed as they saw mum-of-two Jacqueline get covered in fish guts, insects and spiders to win her final meal.

She opted for grilled prawns, spaghetti bolognese and hot chocolate sponge and custard.

Andy also had to take on a skin crawling challenge to earn his dream dinner of prawn cocktail, roast chicken and shortbread... but after eating pig's testicle, witchery grubs and other gag-worthy delicacies it was surprising he had any appetite.

Roman Kemp came third in the series, leaving Jacqueline and Andrew to battle it out for first place.

During his exit interview he told Ant and Dec that he hoped Jacqueline took the crown, and that he had enjoyed quizzing his campmates about hypothetical situations including zombie apocalypses and swapping heads with each other.

There will be more awkward questions to come for Jacqueline when she gets wind of how her marriage has dominated the headlines since she entered the Aussie camp.

Dan Osborne, dad of her two young daughters, has been caught up in several lurid cheating claims, most recently that he had a threesome with Chloe Ayling and Natalie Nunn after the Celebrity Big Brother wrap party last summer.

His friendship with Gabby Allen has also been in the spotlight after her ex Myles Stephenson - Jacqueline's campmate - told her that they had in fact hooked up despite both of their denials.

It was reported that Jac was so upset by Myles' bombshell claims that she was allowed to break the show's usual rules and speak to Dan - otherwise she threatened to quit the show altogether to try and save her marriage.