What is Jacqueline Jossa’s net worth and how much is she being paid for I’m A Celebrity?

6 December 2019, 16:32

Jacqueline Jossa is being paid well for her time in the jungle
Jacqueline Jossa is being paid well for her time in the jungle. Picture: Instagram/Shutterstock

Jacqueline Jossa has become a favourite in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, but how much is the star being paid for her time?

Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa is edging closer and closer to the final of I’m A Celebrity 2019, alongside the liked of Nadine Coyle and Kate Garraway.

Since entering the jungle three weeks ago, Jacqueline has been covered in critters, forced to put her head in a bowl of spiders and dropped from a box suspended in the air.

With this, and so many more struggles in the camp, how much is the star being paid to appear on the ITV show, and what is her net worth already?

Jacqueline is reportedly adding £75,000 to her already huge net worth
Jacqueline is reportedly adding £75,000 to her already huge net worth. Picture: Shutterstock

What is Jacqueline Jossa’s net worth?

While no figure has been confirmed, it has been reported that the star is worth an estimated 1.2 million.

During her time on EastEnders, the actress was said to be earning a six figure salary.

The former EatsEnders actress is a favourite to win this series of I'm A Celebrity
The former EatsEnders actress is a favourite to win this series of I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Shutterstock

How much is Jacqueline Jossa being paid for I’m A Celebrity?

While ITV never reveal how much their I’m A Celebrity stars are being paid for their time on the show, there are often reports around who is making the most.

According to The Sun, Jacqueline is being paid £75,000 for her jungle stint, a fee on par with Kate Garraway.

It has been reported Caitlyn Jenner is the highest paid of the series, earning a whopping £500,000.

