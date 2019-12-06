Nadine Coyle’s sister Charmaine teases romance with axed star Myles Stephenson after I’m A Celebrity

By Naomi Bartram

The I’m A Celeb stars have been trying to matchmake Myles Stephenson and Nadine Coyle.

With Rak-Su star Myles Stephenson becoming the latest star to be kicked out of I’m A Celebrity, things are getting a lot quieter in camp.

But while the singer is probably enjoying a slap up meal right about now, rumours have been swirling around his friendship with Nadine Coyle.

After the pair became close in the Jungle, fans have been begging for them to get together on the outside world, with many hailing them the ‘perfect couple’.

Well, now viewers could be getting their wish as Nadine’s sister has now teased romance could be on the cards.

Nadine and Myles could have a romance outside the Jungle. Picture: ITV

Appearing on Lorraine on Thursday, Charmaine said: “I think it’s just pals but you never know. We’ll see what happens when they come out, we’ll see.”

Read More: How much is Nadine Coyle getting paid for I'm A Celeb and what's her net worth?

And it seems as though recently axed rugby player James Haskell said: “To see them paired up, what a good looking pairing.”

It comes after ITV viewers noticed Nadine and Myles' chemistry during Wednesday night's Dingo Dollar Challenge where they had to play a game of pool while zipped up in the same suit.

Read More: I’m A Celebrity fans shocked as Myles Stephenson accidentally flashes ‘huge bulge’ to campmates

“Not even going to lie nadine and myles would be cute lolll,” said one Twitter user, while a second asked: “Who ships Myles and Nadine?”

Myles, 28, split from his ex Gabby Allen a few months ago, after she accused him of texting other women. Nadine, 34, became single in September when she parted ways with the father of her child, Jason Bell.

Meanwhile, after leaving the Jungle yesterday, Myles confessed he didn't shower for four days.

Speaking on GMB, Myles told Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins it was just too cold to shower.

He said: "Listen guys, don't give me too much slack. I was using Femfresh on the days I wasn't showering.

"On my armpits and on the crown jewels I was using Femfresh."

When quizzed over his decision, Myles replied: "Do you know how cold it was? The shower is so cold it's ridiculous.

"[It was like] 'No, I'm just gonna leave the shower for tomorrow' and then four days went by, and I realised after I smelt my armpit, 'I better shower now'."