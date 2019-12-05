How much is Nadine Coyle getting paid for I'm A Celeb and what's her net worth?

Nadine is one of the remaining I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! campmates. Picture: ITV

Nadine Coyle is one of the remaining campmates in the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

It's come around fast, but the final of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is just around the corner.

The King or Queen of the Jungle will be crowned on Sunday's final - with remaining contestants Jacqueline Jossa, Kate Garrway, Nadine Coyle, Caitlyn Jenner, Roman Kemp, Andrew Whyment and Myles Stephenson all in with a chance of taking home the crown.

Here's your need-to-know about former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle.

Nadine Coyle is reportedly being paid a quarter of a million to appear on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

How much is Nadine Coyle being paid for I'm A Celebrity?

Nadine Coyle is pocketing a reported £250,000 for appearing on the show, which is a relatively high sum compared to other campmates. However, it's considerably less than the top earners of the series - Caitlyn Jenner and Ian Wright - who are taking home a reported £500,000 and £400,000 respectively.

What is Nadine Coyle's net worth?

Nadine Coyle is worth a reported $13m (£10m), making her the second richest member of Girls Aloud after Cheryl.

The band was formed on talent show Popstars: The Rivals back in 2002. Nadine originally auditioned for the Irish version of the show, making it to the final line-up of band Six, but after it emerged that she lied about her ages to get in (she was 16 and the limit was 18), Nadine was disqualified.

When is the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! final?

The final takes place this Sunday at 9PM on ITV, and is on each weeknight at the same time in the run-up.

Nadine is reportedly the second richest member of Girls Aloud, after Cheryl. Picture: ITV

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9PM on ITV.