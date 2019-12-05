Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Kevin Hart to appear on I'm A Celeb tonight

The Rock and Kevin Hart are set to enter I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV/PA

The pair are set to appear on the ITV show to promote their new film Jumanji: The Next Level

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart will appear on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in a Bushtucker trial in tonight's show.

The US actors will appear via video as part of tonight's Dingo Dollar Challenge, and the trial will be Jumanji-themed.

They will appear tonight via video link to promote the new Jumanji film. Picture: PA

A source told the Mirror: "Dwayne Johnson will appear at the start of the challenge to brief the two celebrities via a pre-recorded video message with Kevin Hart."

I'm A Celeb comes to an end this Sunday, and Ian Wright became the latest campmate to be voted our during last night's show.

Speaking to Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in his exit interview, Ian admitted that he thought it was his time to go.

He said: “I feel it is time.

"it is becoming more and more difficult to be positive and there are people around you that need to be positive.

I'm A Celeb comes to an end this Sunday. Picture: ITV

“Towards the end, especially young people, I wasn’t positive enough in the end. I feel like my time has come and it has been unbelievable, I swear to god.”

Ian added: “The challenge I got wasn’t what I was expecting. I thought it would be the trials, but it was more a mental challenge, I found the mental side of me, I have a lot to work to do on it, I learned a lot about myself being in there.”

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9PM on ITV.

