Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Kevin Hart to appear on I'm A Celeb tonight

5 December 2019, 12:17

The Rock and Kevin Hart are set to enter I'm A Celeb
The Rock and Kevin Hart are set to enter I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV/PA

The pair are set to appear on the ITV show to promote their new film Jumanji: The Next Level

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart will appear on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in a Bushtucker trial in tonight's show.

Read more: Myles Stephenson shows off dramatic weight loss on I'm A Celebrity

The US actors will appear via video as part of tonight's Dingo Dollar Challenge, and the trial will be Jumanji-themed.

They will appear tonight via video link to promote the new Jumanji film
They will appear tonight via video link to promote the new Jumanji film. Picture: PA

A source told the Mirror: "Dwayne Johnson will appear at the start of the challenge to brief the two celebrities via a pre-recorded video message with Kevin Hart."

Read more: Disgusted I'm A Celeb viewers claim show has 'gone too far' as they slam 'worst trial ever'

I'm A Celeb comes to an end this Sunday, and Ian Wright became the latest campmate to be voted our during last night's show.

Speaking to Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in his exit interview, Ian admitted that he thought it was his time to go.

He said: “I feel it is time.

"it is becoming more and more difficult to be positive and there are people around you that need to be positive.

I'm A Celeb comes to an end this Sunday
I'm A Celeb comes to an end this Sunday. Picture: ITV

“Towards the end, especially young people, I wasn’t positive enough in the end. I feel like my time has come and it has been unbelievable, I swear to god.”

Ian added: “The challenge I got wasn’t what I was expecting. I thought it would be the trials, but it was more a mental challenge, I found the mental side of me, I have a lot to work to do on it, I learned a lot about myself being in there.”

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9PM on ITV.

NOW READ:

I'm A Celeb viewers distracted by Declan Donnelly's 'huge bulge'

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

I'm A Celeb favourite to win

Who will win I'm A Celeb 2019? Latest odds and predictions revealed
Holly and Phil have shared photos from their Christmas party

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield let their hair down at very boozy This Morning Christmas party

This Morning

Fans were left baffled over the 'empty church'

Coronation Street fans baffled by ‘empty’ church amid Michelle and Robert’s wedding drama
Gavin and Stacey is back this Christmas

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special 2019: The full plot has finally been revealed
I'm A Celebrity fans were shocked by Myles' 'snake'

I’m A Celebrity fans shocked as Myles Stephenson accidentally flashes ‘huge bulge’ to campmates

Trending on Heart

The Queen

Prince Andrew 'could be banned' from royal church service with The Queen this Christmas

Royals

Holly's skirt is from Monsoon

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £60 leather-look skirt from Monsoon

Celebrities

Danielle Lloyd has been slammed for her lates family photo

Fans defend Danielle Lloyd after she's slammed as 'strange' for posing topless in front of four sons

Celebrities

Bushtucker

Disgusted I'm A Celeb viewers claim show has 'gone too far' as they slam 'worst trial ever'
myles

Myles Stephenson shows off dramatic weight loss on I'm A Celebrity