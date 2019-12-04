How much is Ian Wright getting paid for I'm A Celebrity and what is his net worth?

Ian Wright's net worth has been revealed. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Former footballer Ian Wright is currently in the I’m A Celeb Jungle, but how much money does he have?

With the I’m A Celebrity final right around the corner, Ian Wright is in the running to become King of the Jungle.

The ex-Arsenal and England star was one of the first celebs to join the line up, but just how much is he getting paid for his time Down Under?

How much was Ian Wright paid to go on I’m A Celebrity?

The 56-year-old is said to be the second highest paid star this series, earning a whopping £400,000 for his appearance on the show.

Prior to the reports, last year’s I’m A Celeb winner Harry Redknapp accidentally let slip Ian had signed up before the celebs had been confirmed.

After he made an appearance in Nottingham, an audience member Tweeted: “Interestingly, he let slip that Ian Wright has been paid £1m to appear on this years #ImACeleb.”

Meanwhile, just in front of him Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly earning £500,000 for signing up.

According to Manchester Evening News, Coronation Street star Andy Whyment - who plays Kirk Sutherland - was offered a whopping £100,000 to join the line up.

The publication also report that Eastenders’ Jacqueline Jossa has earned £75,000 along with Kate Garraway, while recently evicted rugby player James Haskell is behind them on £50,000.

How much is Ian Wright worth?

After decades as a football star, unsurprisingly Ian has built up a hefty bank balance.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is sitting on a fortune of around £15m thanks to his time at Arsenal FC.

The football legend also played for teams Crystal Palace and West Ham United during his career, as well as representing England.

Since announcing his retirement, Ian now works as a football pundit for Match Of The Day and BT Sport.

The star is also a regular on a string of TV programmes such as They Think It’s All Over, Friends Like These and his own talk show, Friday Night’s All Wright.