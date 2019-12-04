How much is Ian Wright getting paid for I'm A Celebrity and what is his net worth?

4 December 2019, 14:38 | Updated: 4 December 2019, 14:40

Ian Wright's net worth has been revealed
Ian Wright's net worth has been revealed. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Former footballer Ian Wright is currently in the I’m A Celeb Jungle, but how much money does he have?

With the I’m A Celebrity final right around the corner, Ian Wright is in the running to become King of the Jungle.

The ex-Arsenal and England star was one of the first celebs to join the line up, but just how much is he getting paid for his time Down Under?

How much was Ian Wright paid to go on I’m A Celebrity?

The 56-year-old is said to be the second highest paid star this series, earning a whopping £400,000 for his appearance on the show.

Prior to the reports, last year’s I’m A Celeb winner Harry Redknapp accidentally let slip Ian had signed up before the celebs had been confirmed.

After he made an appearance in Nottingham, an audience member Tweeted: “Interestingly, he let slip that Ian Wright has been paid £1m to appear on this years #ImACeleb.”

Read More: James Haskell defends himself after being branded a ‘bully’ during I’m A Celebrity stint

Meanwhile, just in front of him Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly earning £500,000 for signing up.

According to Manchester Evening News, Coronation Street star Andy Whyment - who plays Kirk Sutherland - was offered a whopping £100,000 to join the line up.

The publication also report that Eastenders’ Jacqueline Jossa has earned £75,000 along with Kate Garraway, while recently evicted rugby player James Haskell is behind them on £50,000.

Read More: I’m A Celebrity loses five million viewers as fans complain show is ‘dull’ and ‘boring’

How much is Ian Wright worth?

After decades as a football star, unsurprisingly Ian has built up a hefty bank balance.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is sitting on a fortune of around £15m thanks to his time at Arsenal FC.

The football legend also played for teams Crystal Palace and West Ham United during his career, as well as representing England.

Since announcing his retirement, Ian now works as a football pundit for Match Of The Day and BT Sport.

The star is also a regular on a string of TV programmes such as They Think It’s All Over, Friends Like These and his own talk show, Friday Night’s All Wright.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Louise Mitchell will be leaving Albert Square

EastEnders spoilers: Louise Mitchell set for dramatic exit as actress Tilly Keeper quits soap
James Haskell defended himself over the I'm A Celebrity backlash

James Haskell defends himself after being branded a ‘bully’ during I’m A Celebrity stint
Downton Abbey could be returning

Downton Abbey producer confirms sequel ‘is in the works’ after movie success
Holly Willoughby's dress is from Reiss

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £185 black dress from Reiss

Celebrities

he ITV reality show has lost a massive five million viewers since the first episode last month

I’m A Celebrity loses five million viewers as fans complain show is ‘dull’ and ‘boring’

Trending on Heart

Gemma is looking slimmer than ever in her newest post

Gemma Collins looks noticeably slender in lycra costume as she ice skates with ease

Celebrities

Parents are being warned against telling their kids presents are from Santa

Social worker urges parents not to tell their kids expensive Christmas gifts are from Santa

Lifestyle

Josh shared a post about the dangers of this trend

Avengers Thanos star Josh Brolin burns bum after trying out bizarre naked wellness trend

Celebrities

The popular food chain's advert was taken off screens

Deliveroo's latest advert banned by regulator after food delivery service misleads its customers

Food & Health

A woman has slammed her smart speaker for 'ruining Christmas'

Furious mum says Amazon Alexa ‘ruined Christmas’ after it blurted out daughter's surprise

Lifestyle

Singing too loudly in the car can land you a fine

You can get fined £5,000 for singing too loudly in your car, experts warn

Lifestyle