How much is Caitlyn Jenner getting paid for I'm A Celeb and what is her net worth?

3 December 2019, 21:00 | Updated: 3 December 2019, 21:01

How much is Caitlyn earning for I'm A Celeb?
How much is Caitlyn earning for I'm A Celeb? Picture: ITV

Caitlyn is reportedly earning one of the biggest pay packets the ITV show has ever given out...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 is in its final week, and this year's series hasn't disappointed.

Among those featuring in this year's impressive line-up is Caitlyn Jenner, a former Olympian who rose to international fame as part of the US show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

She is reportedly earning the most out of all her campmates - and taking home one of the biggest paycheques the show has ever given out.

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly earning a huge amount for I'm A Celeb
Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly earning a huge amount for I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

How much is Caitlyn Jenner earning for I'm A Celebrity?

She is earning a reported £500,000 for appearing on the show. Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly even joked about her massive pay packet in the first episode, with Dec saying: "We’ve got reality TV royalty Caitlyn Jenner. Most people come into the jungle to lose a few pounds…’ before Ant quipped: "But she’s going to be gaining 500,000 of them according to the papers."

Speaking about her signing, a source told The Sun: ‘It’s a real bolt from the blue. They’ve asked her every year for a long time, but she finally felt the time was right."

What is Caitlyn Jenner's net worth?

Caitlyn is worth a reported $100million (£77.9million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The former olympic athlete competed in the 1972 olympics, finishing 10th in the Decathlon.

Caitlyn starred in Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Caitlyn starred in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Picture: PA

But in 1974, she became the American champion of the Decathlon - and capitalised on that success with a number of deals.

In 2007, she became well-known after appearing in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and later spin-off show I Am Cait.

When is I'm A Celebrity on ITV?

I'm A Celeb is on ITV at 9PM every day.

