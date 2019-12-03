How much is Caitlyn Jenner getting paid for I'm A Celeb and what is her net worth?

Picture: ITV

Caitlyn is reportedly earning one of the biggest pay packets the ITV show has ever given out...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 is in its final week, and this year's series hasn't disappointed.

Among those featuring in this year's impressive line-up is Caitlyn Jenner, a former Olympian who rose to international fame as part of the US show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

She is reportedly earning the most out of all her campmates - and taking home one of the biggest paycheques the show has ever given out.

Picture: ITV

How much is Caitlyn Jenner earning for I'm A Celebrity?

She is earning a reported £500,000 for appearing on the show. Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly even joked about her massive pay packet in the first episode, with Dec saying: "We’ve got reality TV royalty Caitlyn Jenner. Most people come into the jungle to lose a few pounds…’ before Ant quipped: "But she’s going to be gaining 500,000 of them according to the papers."

Speaking about her signing, a source told The Sun: ‘It’s a real bolt from the blue. They’ve asked her every year for a long time, but she finally felt the time was right."

What is Caitlyn Jenner's net worth?

Caitlyn is worth a reported $100million (£77.9million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The former olympic athlete competed in the 1972 olympics, finishing 10th in the Decathlon.

Picture: PA

But in 1974, she became the American champion of the Decathlon - and capitalised on that success with a number of deals.

In 2007, she became well-known after appearing in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and later spin-off show I Am Cait.

When is I'm A Celebrity on ITV?

I'm A Celeb is on ITV at 9PM every day.

