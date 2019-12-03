Ant and Dec shocked as Cliff Parisi confesses to smuggling contraband into I'm A Celeb

Cliff became the third celebrity to be voted out the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle last night.

Cliff Parisi admitted to smuggling salt and pepper into the I'm A Celeb jungle last night after being voted off lats night, shocking both Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Speaking in his exit interview, he told the presenting duo: "I really wanted to win.

"It was an amazing experience unless you’ve done it you’ve got no idea. It’s really worth doing, I met some really fantastic people. I’m really looking forward to seeing my family."

Cliff admitted to smuggling in contraband during his exit interview. Picture: ITV

He then revealed that he snuck salt and pepper into the camp inside his pants, adding: "I did sneak some stuff in my pants."

A shocked Ant then asked: "Did you?", and Dec said: "We never saw that."

This isn't the first time I'm A Celeb campmates have broken the rules - Joel Dommett later revealed on Extra Camp that Rosemary Shrager hid seasoning in her bra back in 2012.

Cliff also spoke about what a good experience he'd had doing the show, adding: "I’d advise anybody if they get offered to do this, to do it because it’s fabulous. The first week though was hard. ‘I went into myself a bit, there are some big characters in there."

The former Eastenders star, 59, lasted 12 days in the jungle - and was booted out just one day after Andrew Maxwell.

He recently spoke out about the reason why he decided to go on the show, revealing that it's to pay off a hefty tax bill.

Speaking to the Mirror, he said: "What made me sign up? The taxman. I have got a bill I need to pay.

"Like everyone at this time of year, you go, ‘Oh no. Again...' You would think I earn a lot of money but I don’t.”

Cliff is known for playing Minty in Eastenders - a role he held until 2012. Picture: Getty

"I had a meeting about this earlier on in the year and I thought about it long and hard and said no and then as it crept along to September and I got an estimate for my tax I phoned them up and said 'is it too late to say yes?' So here I am.

"I give myself a bit of a talking to, and then I spoke to the accountant and he made my mind up."

