Cliff Parisi weight loss: Ant and Dec reveal I'm A Celeb star has lost one and a half stone in the jungle

Cliff Parisi has reportedly lost one and a half stone while in the jungle. Picture: ITV

The former Eastenders star has experienced a dramatic transformation since arriving on the ITV show.

Cliff Parisi has lost a whopping one and a half stone since arriving in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, despite arriving less than two weeks ago.

During last night's episode, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly made a joke about Cliff's weight loss after his trousers fell down while he ran into Caitlyn Jenner's manor for shelter from the rain.

Following the clip, Ant joked: "What a storm! There was a flash and then there was a huge crack..."

Dec then joked: "That was just Cliff's trousers falling down", and Ant added: "He's lost a stone-and-a-half!"

And then replied: "That's the quickest we've seen him move since he's been here!", to which Dec said: "Sprinty Minty. He was off."

Cliff Parisi rose to fame as Minty on Eastenders. Picture: Getty

Cliff starred as Minty Peterson in BBC soap Eastenders from 2002 until 2012 - and he is now known for his role as Fred in Call The Midwife.

He recently spoke out about the reason why he decided to go into the I'm A Celeb jungle, revealing that it's to pay off a hefty tax bill.

Speaking to the Mirror, he said: "What made me sign up? The taxman. I have got a bill I need to pay.

"Like everyone at this time of year, you go, ‘Oh no. Again...' You would think I earn a lot of money but I don’t.”

Cliff entered the jungle less than two weeks ago. Picture: ITV

"I had a meeting about this earlier on in the year and I thought about it long and hard and said no and then as it crept along to September and I got an estimate for my tax I phoned them up and said 'is it too late to say yes?' So here I am.

"I give myself a bit of a talking to, and then I spoke to the accountant and he made my mind up."

On Sunday night's episode, Andrew Maxwell became the second celebrity to be booted out.

This proved a controversial choice with viewers, with some even claiming on Twitter that the voting was 'rigged'.

One person wrote: "Are people mixed up with that you vote for people you want to keep, not people you want to leave. Only explanation i can think of for Andrew leaving!#imaceleb".

Another vented: "The British public can’t be trusted with anything! Absolutely ridiculous".

And a third said: "It’s clearly rigged. #imaceleb"

