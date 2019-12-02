I'm A Celebrity viewers baffled as Ian Wright's swearing is bleeped out of ‘live’ show

2 December 2019, 11:46

ITV viewers noticed Ian Wright's swearing was censored during the live show.

Andrew Maxwell became the second star to be voted out of the I’m A Celebrity Jungle last night after a string of bust ups with his campmates. 

But fans were left confused during a live episode over the weekend, as Ian Wright was bleeped for swearing.

Ant and Dec arrived in camp at the end of Saturday’s show to tell the former footballer he had been chosen by the public to do the next Bushtucker Trial called 'Hellavator.'

After the hosts left, Ian, 56, was offered words of encouragement by the rest of the group, but furious with the result, he replied: "Don't....I don't want to...don't pamper me..."

Ian Wright's rant was bleeped out of the show
Ian Wright's rant was bleeped out of the show. Picture: ITV

Despite the swear words from his sentence being bleeped out, the 'Live' logo continued to be shown in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Read More: I'm A Celebrity chaos as stars forced to evacuate and challenge cancelled after storms ravage camp

One baffled Twitter user wrote: "Love how it says LIVE in the corner of the screen on #ImACeleb yet they're able to bleep out Ian Wright swearing.”

Another tweeted: "How was that live if they censored out the profanity?"

While a third added: "Watching I’m a celebrity and it says Live.... Ian swore and they managed to bleep it out... can’t be live then."

Read More: Furious I'm A Celeb fans claim voting is 'rigged' after Andrew Maxwell is booted out

And a fourth said: "If #ImACeleb is live, how did they know Ian Wright was going to swear!? Clearly there's a delay as they just bleeped out his swearing."

It’s thought the show is broadcast with a few seconds delay, but Heart.co.uk has contacted reps from the show for comment. 

This comes after Ian was accused of ‘bullying’ comedian Andrew Maxwell following a string of outbursts in the Jungle.

But Andrew’s wife Suraya El-Wakil - who was reunited with her husband yesterday after he was voted out - recently spoke out on the bullying row.

Speaking to The Mirror she said: “Is it bullying? No, not at all. He's a grown-up man. They're all fine.

“You put anyone in that environment and you're going to have disagreements, with sleep deprivation and food deprivation.”

