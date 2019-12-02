I'm A Celebrity chaos as stars forced to evacuate and challenge cancelled after storms ravage camp

The Jungle camp had to be evacuated. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

The celebrities were forced out of the main camp by ITV bosses after heavy storms hit the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity has been thrown into chaos after torrential rain lashed the camp over the weekend.

Heavy storms swept across Murwillumbah, north-eastern New South Wales, meaning the campmates were left completely drenched.

Things got so bad, that a Dingo Dollar Challenge involving Andrew Maxwell and Caitlyn Jenner had to be cancelled due to filming struggles, and all of the campmates were told to evacuate their sleeping area and take shelter in the log cabin.

A show source told The Mirror: “The camp has been very dry this year up until now but the last 48 hours has been rain filled. It's the first time for years and years that anyone can remember a challenge being cancelled.

The celebrities had to take shelter in the leaders cabin. Picture: ITV

“Andrew and Caitlyn were lined up to take part to try to win a treat for camp, but the weather was even worse where they were playing the game compared to in camp with big hailstones as well as rain, so it couldn't happen and they were sent back to camp.

The insider revealed that bosses had to monitor things closely as the winds picked up, as they continued: "The edit of the show had to change too because there was no Dingo Dollar challenge so there were a chaotic few hours before transmission.”

It was added that the damage would have been “a lot worse”, but there's a protective screen 40 feet above camp to protect the celebs from the sun's rays and heavy downpours.

Elsewhere in the show, I'm A Celeb viewers were left divided when comedian Andrew Maxwell became the second star to be voted out the jungle.

After Ant and Dec revealed the results to the camp, fans slammed the decision, with many saying controversial rugby star James Haskell should have left instead.

One person Tweeted: “I’m actually fuming with you all that you didn’t vote James out with me #imaceleb.”

While another added: “It’s clearly rigged. #imaceleb".