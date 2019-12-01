Furious I'm A Celeb fans claim voting is 'rigged' after Andrew Maxwell is booted out

1 December 2019, 22:14 | Updated: 1 December 2019, 22:18

Andrew Maxwell has become the second celebrity to be voted out of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

I'm A Celeb viewers have been left divided after the results of tonight's public vote, where Andrew Maxwell was voted out the jungle.

Andrew was the second celeb to get the boot
Andrew was the second celeb to get the boot. Picture: ITV

Many took to Twitter to vent their fury, with one writing: "Are people mixed up with that you vote for people you want to keep, not people you want to leave. Only explanation i can think of for Andrew leaving!#imaceleb".

Another added: "The British public can’t be trusted with anything! Absolutely ridiculous".

Not everyone was pleased with the result
Not everyone was pleased with the result. Picture: ITV

A third wrote: "It’s clearly rigged. #imaceleb"

However, many tweeted their support of the vote, with one writing: Am I the only one that isn't at all surprised that Andrew was voted out? I never thought that James would go tonight.

Elsewhere in the episode, Ian Wright took on Bushtucker Trial Hell-Evator, which saw him search for stars in three different levels of a secret bunker full of creatures.

Ian won the camp seven out of 10 stars in the trial, but said later: “We will eat but I’m disappointed as I’d set myself a target of eight stars.”

Kate Garraway later said in the BT: “Ian wants to be a winner, seven stars is a win but for him he’s thinking about the four stars he didn’t get, not the ones he did.  He gets frustrated so when he’s feeling down I try and pick him up because when he’s happy the whole camp gets lifted.  When he’s down it can have an effect, so I think it’s important to keep his spirits up, actually to keep everyone’s spirits up.”

Ian later told Andrew that he couldn't face doing another trial, saying: “He’s done a lot of Trials, the Trials take it out of him.”

