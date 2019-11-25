Who is I'm A Celeb comedian Andrew Maxwell married to and how many children do they have?

25 November 2019

Andrew Maxwell has said very little about his family
Andrew Maxwell has said very little about his family. Picture: ITV
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

We take a look in to the very private comedian's life, and his home life in Kent with his wife and children.

Andrew Maxwell is proving to be one of the most talked about contestants on this year' I'm A Celeb.

Until now he hasn't been in the limelight much, so little is known about what he gets up to at home, but here's what we know about his family life...

Who is Andrew Maxwell?

I'm A Celebrity contestant Andrew Maxwell is a 44-year-old Irish comedian, who is best known for doing the voice over on MTV dating show Ex On The Beach.

He will turn 45 while competing on the show, as his birthday falls on December 4.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers distracted by Andrew Maxwell's ‘bulge’ as he takes jungle shower

Is Andrew Maxwell married?

Little is known about the Irish comedian's wife, who he has been married to since 2016.

All that is known about her is what he has said in jokes in his stand-up routines.

Fans often hear him speak of his eccentric in-laws, and one gag focused on how he had tried to get his Egyptian father-in-law to attend his Irish wedding.

Read more: Cliff Parisi's mum put in horrifying position when childless woman tried to buy him as an infant

Does Andrew Maxwell have kids?

Again there is little information about private Andrew's family, apart from he has three children, including a son, Flynn.

His newly-created Instagram profile also states that it is being managed "by his son", but it is not clear if it is Flynn or one of his other children.

Ahead of entering the jungle, he joked that his youngest child, who is just a toddler, was so mucky that he was well-prepared for the more disgusting elements of jungle life.

He said: “My littlest is two and so I am still in the world of wiping away poo anyway.

“I have a long-standing reputation as someone who is willing to clean out the toilet in my mate’s caravan after a three-day music festival too!”

