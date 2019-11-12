Who is Andrew Maxwell? I'm A Celebrity 2019 contestant's age, comedy career and kids revealed
12 November 2019, 13:18
The Irish funnyman is best known for narrating MTV's Ex on the Beach and tours the UK with his hit comedy show.
Andrew Maxwell has joined the glittering I'm A Celebrity line-up as a surprise late edition.
The Irish comedian will head Down Under for this year's creepy crawly-filled competition as he takes a break from touring.
But who is the TV star and what is he famous for? Here's everything you need to know about Andrew.
Who is Andrew Maxwell?
Andrew Maxwell was born in Dublin, Ireland, on 3rd December 1974.
After leaving Mount Temple Comprehensive School, the Irish funnyman decided to pursue a career in comedy.
He has since made a name for himself in the business and skips between political panel shows and live stand-up.
The cheeky chap is now married with three children and currently lives in the Kent countryside after relocating from London.
What is Andrew Maxwell famous for?
Andrew Maxwell is a stand-up comedian best known for narrating MTV's Ex on the Beach.
The 44-year-old first started performing in 1992 and went on to find success in the industry by booking warm-up slots at gigs across the country.
He has since appeared on a string of popular panel shows, including QI, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Mock The Week, Breaking The News and Comedy Central's Roast Battle.
It's googly eyed Monday!— Andrew Maxwell (@andrewismaxwell) August 29, 2016
Big thanky to all the 4110 good folk who came to my Slight Return at #EdFringe 2016
PEACE pic.twitter.com/eU8nAw1O2b
The father-of-three has also performed all over the UK with his hit show Slight Return, from Edinburgh Fringe Festival to Channel Four’s Secret Policeman’s Ball.
Andrew even enjoyed a taste of reality TV last year when he won Celebrity Mastermind 2018 by answering questions on his specialist subject: Lebanon.
What has Andrew said about going into the jungle?
The self-confessed politics junkie revealed he's looking forward to taking a break from all the Brexit chat.
Speaking about his upcoming experience in Oz, he said: "I am a massive current affairs junkie but to be honest, even I have had enough (of politics!).
"I will still vote in the general election but the idea of missing all the guff because I am doing a Bushtucker Trial does tickle me quite a bit!"
He continued: “I am really looking forward to being in Australia and being part of this year’s I’m a Celebrity.
"It was a no brainer when they asked me and I said ‘yes’ immediately."