Emily Atack and Adam Thomas to replace Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash on I'm a Celeb... Extra Camp

Emily and Adam will join Joel on the show. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The former contestants are now presenting the ITV show's spin-off which will kick off in the coming weeks.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here's spin off show, Extra Camp has been presented by Joe Swash, Scarlett Moffatt and Joel Dommett for some time now - all of whom have previously competed on the show.

The popular ITV reality competition show will be returning to our screens very soon and Ant McPartlin will be returning to present the main show with Dec Donnelly after a year out - but we're saying goodbye to Joe and Scarlett.

Joel, Scarlett and Joe previously presented the show together. Picture: Instagram

Joel, 33, will stay to present Extra Camp but he'll be joined by two replacements, the equally as entertaining Emily Atack and Adam Thomas, who are also ex-campers.

Emily, 29, was a huge hit on last year's series finishing as runner up to Harry Redknapp and Adam, 31, also went down a treat with viewers back in 2016, in the same series as Joel Dommett where he came in third place and Joel came in second - losing out to Scarlett Moffatt, 28.

Scarlett and Joe Swash, 37 quit the show earlier this year to focus on different things, but the trip had presented the spin-off show together since 2017 and had great on-screen chemistry together.

However, Joel, Adam and Emily's on-screen rapport should also be amazing considering Emily and Joel have already worked together, presenting ITV2's Singletown earlier this year, and Adam and Joel being on the same series of I'm a Celeb.

Joel said of the new line up: "So excited to be heading back to the Jungle this year - this time with a new bunch of amigos.

"I can’t wait to show Emily around and keep reminding Adam that I beat him in 2016.

"It’s such a huge privilege to do this show and I truly love it. I can’t wait to find out who we are watching!"

Joel and Emily presented Singletown together. Picture: ITV

Adam and Joel were friends on their series of the show. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile Emily added: "I'm thrilled that I get to make more amazing memories in a place that means so much to me.

"I've loved working with Joel on Singletown, we're like brother and sister, and Adam has got such amazing energy.

"The three of us are going to have the best time ever!"

Adam agreed, saying: “I can't believe that I'm heading back to the Jungle, this is something I never saw coming my way!

"I'm so excited to be reunited with my campmate Joel and to also work alongside Emily.

"We're going to have so much fun...just keep me away from those spiders!"