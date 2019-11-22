I’m A Celebrity viewers distracted by Andrew Maxwell's ‘bulge’ as he takes jungle shower

22 November 2019, 08:09 | Updated: 22 November 2019, 09:20

Andrew Maxwell stripped down to some tiny trunks when he took a jungle shower.

The I’m A Celebrity stars have been living in camp for almost a week now, which means they’re probably starting to get a bit smelly.

But as comedian Andrew Maxwell decided to take a much-needed shower during last night’s show, fans were left distracted by his tiny swimming trunks.

The 44-year-old got into his striped Y-fronts alongside former Rugby player James Haskell and football star Ian Wright.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "Everyone else trying to look sexy for the shower scenes and then there’s Andrew, who looks like a child that’s accidentally wondered onto set."

Andrew Maxwell stripped down into his trunks on I'm A Celeb
Andrew Maxwell stripped down into his trunks on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

"Andrew waiting to go in the shower looks like he’s stood waiting to go on the black hole at wet and wild,” joked another.

Read More: I'm A Celebrity star Caitlyn Jenner built up 'tough attitude' after brother's tragic death

While a third added: “And the sexy shower pic this year goes to... #ImACeleb”

Elsewhere on Thursday evening’s show, new campmates Cliff Parisi and Andy Whyment made their much-anticipated debut.

But after they were forced to become Outlaws and were sent to the Jungle Jailhouse, an argument broke out in camp.

Read More: Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly take swipe at Stephen Mulhern in presenting jibe

In a classic I’m A Celeb twist, two original campmates were forced to join the newbies in ‘prison’ in order to share their food with them.

While Ian suggested they should draw straws, EastEnders’ Jacqueline Jossa and Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle decided they didn’t want to be included.

Clearly irritated by the decision, Andrew said: "I think it has to be everyone in, I don’t think it’s fair to count yourself out."

"It's an ordeal that has to be shared," he continued, before turning to Jacqueline and saying: "It's not back to Snake Rock, it could be anything."

Talking in the Bush Telegraph, he added: "Jacqueline and Nadine said they didn’t want to go and erm…that’s the end of that…"

Eventually, the campmates picked their named water bottles out of a bag and it was decided that Kate Garraway and Andrew would go to the Jailhouse.

